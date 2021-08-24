In the wake of the 2020 tornado that hit Wilson County, the Wilson County Schools board has funded the installation of weather sirens at three county high schools.
Weather sirens were installed at Green Hill High, Mt. Juliet High and Wilson Central High in July. They were tested Aug. 7.
WCS paid $103,276 for the sirens through a $300,000 Safe Schools Grant, according to WCS Director of Safety and Emergency Management Steve Spencer. He said the remainder of the money went toward communications and other safety needs.
“These are installed in areas of outdoor activities with large groups of people who might not be aware of the weather conditions,” said Wilson Emergency Management Agency Division Chief Marty Heckman.
Wilson County now has 22 weather sirens. With the additional three sirens, Mt. Juliet now has 10 sirens throughout the city.
“We have been trying for several years to get more sirens,” Heckman said. “We wanted them at the schools where there are outdoor activities. To warn the coaches, athletes and attendees. Big outdoor activities need to know if there is a threat.”
While the monthly tests (the first Saturday of every month at noon) last 15 to 20 seconds, real event warning sirens are longer.
“They are a full two minutes,” said Heckman. “We look at the situation and we may do the two minutes, up to four times in a row.”
Heckman recently said Watertown High School got a replacement siren for one that was not working, and it was moved from the town square to a few blocks away.
“Because of the 2020 tornado and earlier one, we wanted to help warn outdoor athletics at our Mt. Juliet schools,” said Spencer. “And the surrounding neighborhoods or business parks.”
He said when Green Hill High School was designed, a weather siren was included in the design. Spencer said while the sirens at GHHS and MJHS will also enhance weather awareness for the nearby neighborhoods, the one installed at WCHS will also alert nearby business parks.
A weather siren at West Wilson Middle School that was damaged in the 2020 tornado has already been replaced but paid for with insurance settlement funds.
Other areas in Mt. Juliet with weather sirens are Willoughby Station, Mt. Juliet Elementary, Belinda City and the Providence area.