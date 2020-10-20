Wilson County Schools is one of 35 districts across Tennessee which has received part of a $2 million “Grow Your Own” grant, given to Educator Preparation Programs.
The purpose of the grant is to form or expand state-recognized “Grow Your Own” partnerships to increase access and remove barriers to the teaching profession.
Among the universities receiving grants is Tennessee State University, which has received four grants of $100,000 each. They have chosen Wilson County Schools to be one of the districts to receive funding through the grants.
With the $2 million, 262 individuals will be able to become a teacher for free and get paid at the same time. The grant opportunity removes barriers to the teaching profession by providing funds to entirely cover tuition, textbooks, and fees for all selected participants.
In addition, “Grow Your Own” partnerships will increase the number of qualified teachers with high-demand licensures by providing participants with a no-cost education resulting in dual licensure or initial licensure with additional endorsement to include grade or subject certification and special education or English Language Learners (ELL) certification.
Bart Barker, spokesman for WCS, said, “We couldn’t be more excited about this opportunity. The grant offered by the Tennessee Department of Education presents an excellent and timely chance for us to work with Tennessee State University to prepare educators with licensure in select subject areas.”
He said WCS views “this as a win-win scenario – our district benefits from obtaining new and wonderful educators with multiple certifications; candidates receive financial support to complete the preparation program; and TSU continues its mission of preparing highly qualified educators that are committed to serving the community.”