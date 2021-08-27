"Wilson County Schools will be closed Aug. 30-Sept. 3 due to an increase of COVID-19 cases in the county, WCS announced Friday afternoon.
An email sent to parents in the district said: Due to the continued strong surge in recent positive COVID-19 cases and quarantines, Wilson County Schools will be closed all of next week - with intentions to return on Tuesday, September 7th. This will provide the district 10 total days to help slow the current trend of positive cases and quarantines. During this period, our buildings and buses will receive thorough cleanings.
ATC employees will report on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. However; the ATC will be closed on Thursday, September 2nd, Friday, September 3rd and Monday, September 6th (Labor Day).
This is not a remote learning period, therefore there will be no teaching and learning expectations during this time. These days will be used as Stockpile Days. At this point, with five Stockpile Days planned to be used next week - after that - we will have seven Stockpile Days remaining for this school year.
Kids Club activities will remain open.
All extracurricular activities will continue as scheduled, but no practices or activities will be allowed during normal school hours.
Dual enrollment classes will continue as scheduled by the partnering university.
While it’s not our desire to issue this closure, we do strongly feel that this closure is necessary based on our current attendance trends among students, teachers and staffs. We sincerely ask that all our families, students, teachers and staffs practice safe health methods during this time.
We care deeply about every one of you, and we’re hopeful that by taking this time away from our schools, it will allow us to slow this unfortunate health trend.
Please be safe and stay well."