Stoner Creek Elementary School is one step closer to being constructed after the Wilson County School Board approving a contractor for the project.
The unanimous vote took place at a special called meeting Aug. 10. The school was heavily damaged during the March 3, 2020, tornado.
The total amount of the winning bid was $30.2 million. R.G. Anderson was chosen as the contractor for the job, which is expected to be finished by Sept. 30, 2022. The bids were opened Aug. 5.
The bids were taken on a main part and two alternate options. The main part was the rebuilding of the school with the same capacity as it was before the tornado. Alternates 1 and 2 were separate wings on the building to allow for increased capacity in the future. The total square footage would be 98,640 square feet.
The total capacity of the school would be 1,000 students. Currently there are around 680 students in the school. Rutland Elementary School is the only other elementary school in WCS that has a building constructed for 1,000 students.
“As I look at what is happening with enrollment numbers, projects and permits already granted, this could become the norm,” WCS Director of Schools Jeff Luttrell said. “Historically, look at Gladeville Elementary. We added on there and now it’s already full.”
SCES Principal Amanda Smith said, “we’re sitting at approximately 700 students. In the grand scheme of things, 300 more doesn’t sound like a whole lot.”
WCS received around $54 million from its insurance company, which will be used to pay for both SCES and adjacent WWMS. The district has already paid some bills, such as demolition fees, rebuilding the field houses and sports facilities at WWMS, out of the insurance settlement. There is approximately $45 million left in the insurance settlement fund.
WCS officials have been meeting with FEMA leaders to discuss the monies they can get from the federal agency after the tornado. The area was declared a federal disaster area after the tornado hit across Middle Tennessee.
The next step in the rebuilding process is to look at the WWMS plans and see what is needed at that school.
WCS Finance Director Michael Smith said that the district will look at reworking the road entrances into both schools. WWMS already has a looped drive, which helps traffic flow. That will be done will when WWMS is rebuilt, he said.
To help build WWMS, the district could go to the county commission for the extra money needed, Smith said.
WCS board member Bill Robinson said, “if we’ve got to fix this school, and the best way you know from those in the area, I can support 1,000 students or 600 students. It looks like the best bang for our buck would be for 1,000 students. We’ve got to fix this, and the price seems like as good as we can hope at this point.”
SCES students are attending school in an undamaged building on the campus of the heavily damaged WWMS. They are also eating meals and taking some classes at the gym on the SCES campus. A bus is taking the children from one building to another.
Soon 20 portable classrooms, each housing two classrooms, will be the home for the SCES students as construction will take place on WWMS. The 20 portables are expected to hold up to 800 students.
The board also unanimously voted to give the authority for Luttrell to look for an alternative site for the portable classrooms. The district is responsible for water, sewer and electricity services.
“We want to explore moving (the portable classrooms) to the parking lot adjacent to the (WWMS) wing,” Luttrell said. “The reason is it puts all of the kids there for most of the day. If we move it to the (WWMS) wing, that puts most of the kids up there to that area and allows for the SRO to cover it better. It’s easier to proceed for checking kids in and out and puts them close to a building in case of a storm. This will depend on the cost. We won’t do it if it’s more costly.”