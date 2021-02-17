The timeline for the search for the next director of Wilson County Schools has been released, with the school board scheduled to select the new director at its April 29 monthly workshop.
Current WCS Director Dr. Donna Wright’s contract expires June 30.
The deadline for applicants was Feb. 12 and they were forwarded to the board of education on Feb. 16.
The district is conducting an online survey asking for the most important factors in hiring the next director. The survey deadline is Friday, Feb. 19. The link to the survey is https://tinyurl.com/unhvo6ib. The results of the survey will be forwarded to the board for discussion at its Feb. 25 workshop.
On March 1, the board is scheduled to select the final five candidates at its regular monthly meeting. The candidates are scheduled to be interviewed on March 25.
On April 1, the board is scheduled to select two finalists. On April 12, the board is scheduled to conduct additional interviews with the two candidates.
On April 29, the timeline says the new director will be selected at the board’s monthly workshop. The choice is scheduled to be approved at the May 3 board meeting.
“It will depend on experience,” said WCS board Chairman Larry Tomlinson. “And we will then negotiate the salary with the candidate.”
After the contract has been signed, the new director will shadow Wright for a few weeks, to “find out the lay of the land, what Wright has planned and her perspective what needs to happen in the next one to two years,” Tomlinson said.
Wilson County Schools scheduled three public meetings to receive input from parents and other members of the community about the new director. The meetings are: Monday, Feb. 22, Mt. Juliet High School theater, 6 p.m.; Tuesday, Feb. 23, Lebanon High School cafeteria, 6 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 26, Wilson Central High auditorium, 6 p.m.
The three community meetings at the schools will not be live streamed. The other meeting dates when the board selects its final five candidates and interviews them, as well as meetings, will be open to the public.