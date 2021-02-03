The timeline for the hiring process for the next director of Wilson County Schools is expected to be solidified when the Wilson County Schools board meets again this month.
At its regular monthly meeting on Monday night, the board discussed a timeline of what is expected to happen after the deadline for applications closes on Feb. 12.
Nothing was voted upon in relation to the timeline, but much discussion took place about community meetings, and surveys of the community, administration and the Wilson County Education Association.
The board discussed getting the input from all of those groups of people to help with their questioning of the candidates, as well as to help with their decision.
“I hope each and every one of you get as much information as you can from the people that elected you,” Board Chairman Larry Tomlinson said. “The bottom line is it’s going to come down to what you believe is the right thing and you vote on wheat you know, what you see and what you feel. You are privy to a lot more information than anybody out there.
“There are a lot of people watching and will read in print that thinks they know everything there is to know about Wilson County Schools. But they don’t know as much as you know. You’ll have to make the decision on the information you know. It’s our responsibility. It’s what we’re elected to do. It’s going to come down to what you believe is the right thing to do.”
Rebuilding damaged schools
Tomlinson called the board into executive session, which lasted 70 minutes, after board attorney Mike Jennings recommended discussing the insurance situation with Stoner Creek Elementary and West Wilson Middle schools.
The two schools were destroyed in the March 3 tornadoes.
Executive session can be called during a board meeting to discuss litigation in private. Jennings has said that a lawsuit against the insurance company remains an option for WCS, but that settlement talks are continuing.
On Jan. 29, Jennings, Tomlinson, WCS Director Dr. Donna Wright, WCS Finance Director Michael Smith, other school officials, architects met for an update.
“The meeting was productive, but we’re not ready to make any decisions tonight,” Jennings told the board in regular session on Monday.
Land swap proposal
Rob Porter from Civil Site Design in Franklin updated the board on nearly 60 acres of property which is planned as a site for at least two schools. Civil Site Design has worked with WCS on a number of schools.
Fifty-four acres of the land next to the Jackson Hills and East Bradshaw Farms subdivisions were purchased by WCS in 2016. Because of an uneven edge of one side of the property, the system was offered a land swap of two acres across from a gas pipeline to the Jones McCullough landowners for seven acres of land to WCS.
Porter said that estimated costs for water and sewer extensions are as much as $1 million each.
Wright said the system was planning at least an elementary school and a middle school but had also discussed putting a special-needs school on the property as well.
No plan for in-person learning
At a Jan. 28 board workshop, Jennifer Cothron, WCS Deputy Director of Testing & Accountability, said that the district hopes that middle and high schoolers could return to a traditional in-school learning plan before the end of the school year.
However, she said that the numbers of active COVID cases in the county is still high and school leaders are concerned about sending the students back full time.
“Hybrid work is hard on the teachers,” Wright said. “We want them to go back as soon as possible, we need to make sure (they’re healthy).”
School board retreat
The school board has scheduled a retreat on Saturday, Feb. 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the WCS Administrative Training Complex on Harding Road in Lebanon.
Budget procedures and the district’s strategic plan are among the topics scheduled to discussed. It will not be a voting session, but rather an educational event, according to WCS spokesman Bart Barker.