Wilson County Schools students have two weeks to decide if they want to choose an all-online learning option when school resumes.
The Wilson County School board heard a presentation at its workshop Thursday night about the plan to reopen schools and resume classes.
The Skyward website will open for registration on Wednesday, July 8. The day for students to return to school either with the traditional (in-school) model or full virtual learning is Monday, Aug. 3.
Families have until Friday, July 17 to choose the fulltime virtual learning option if they choose not to have the student go to the school building. Students cannot switch to a traditional model until the next semester.
Nearly three-quarters of Wilson County families responding to a school district online survey said they are comfortable with a traditional return to school next month.
In the traditional model, students would return to the school buildings as in a typical school year.
Seventy-three percent of the responding families chose that option. Sixty-five percent said they are comfortable with a hybrid model (some students go to the building on alternate days and some students take all-virtual classes). Fifty-five percent said they are comfortable with all-virtual classes.
The WCS website will also add a "Parent University" component that will help parents troubleshoot problems with the online classwork.
For students who ride the bus to school, masks will be required to be worn. Students who do not comply will receive a district dress code violation. Students will also have an assigned seat on the bus.
WCS Director Dr. Donna Wright said that nearly 100 people worked on committees to develop specific parts of the plan. Wright also said that each school in the district is creating its own re-entry plan.
Wright encouraged parents with questions about the school reopening options to submit questions in the Let's Talk section of the WCS website.
The WCS board is scheduled to have its regularly scheduled July meeting on Monday, July 6 at 6 p.m.