Wilson County Schools Nutrition Director Melody Turner has been selected as Tennessee’s School Nutrition Director of the Year for 2020.
While the nomination process began before COVID-19 school closures, Tennessee School Nutrition Association recognized the widespread efforts of school nutrition professionals across the state to ensure needy students have access to healthy meals during the pandemic.
“There are so many deserving directors across the state, so I am proud to be chosen,” said Turner, who is retiring in December. “I work with such an amazing group of managers, ladies and men out in the cafeterias — without them this would not be possible. No one knows the work that goes on in the background to make a department of this size come together and run like a well-oiled machine. We are definitely a team and I dedicate this honor to them.”
Meals update
Monday, May 18 was final day for the Wilson County Schools drive-thru food services. WCS estimated that the drive-thru service, which began in March, provided nearly 120,000 meals.
The Wilson on Wheels Bus for food delivery will be operating this summer. Check the WCS website for pickup details and information about food pantries serving students’ families this summer.
Lebanon Special School District will be open for lunch meals on Monday and Thursday until further notice. Any changes to this schedule will be posted at www.LSSD.org. Feeding sites are Byars Dowdy Elementary and Castle Heights Elementary. In addition, LSSD operates mobile feeding sites and the stops are posted on the website.
MJHS principal leaves
MJHS Principal Leigh Anne Rainey has accepted the position as the Chief Academic Officer with the Collierville School District. She had been the principal at Mt. Juliet High School for two years and the principal at Mt. Juliet Middle School for two years before moving to the high school.