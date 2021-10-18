After Wilson County Schools switched to learning virtually last year, it found that many parents wanted their students to continue learning that way.
WCS petitioned to the state to open a virtual school. The Virtual Learning Academy for sixth through 12th grade students, is like any school in the district in many ways. However, instead of being in a building, this school is online, and students learn solely on a computer. There are currently 225 students and 16 teachers in the school.
VLA Principal Shaun Caven said “the only difference I see is that all of our meetings are virtual through Zoom. “
Caven said that the VLA teaching and learning “has been great. Of course, there are bumps in the road just like with anything that is new, but everything is going well. Students and teachers are both trying to get used to having synchronous lessons five days a week, which has been different than last year.”
WCS Director of Schools Jeff Luttrell said that the VLA has been “such a valuable program to our district. We’ve learned a lot over the past 19 months on what works well in the virtual learning setting, and what presents lots of challenges. As we continue to navigate through the COVID era, the VLA offers a great path of educational opportunities for families and students in grades 6-12 who choose to do that. The staff at Barry Tatum Academy does a tremendous job in facilitating the VLA, and we will continue build off past successes to ensure its effectiveness moving forward.”
VLA offers Exceptional Education and English as a Second Language classes. However, it does not offer advance placement classes.
Because there are not AP classes, Caven said the teachers encourage students to take Dual Enrollment classes.
“We currently teach all of the required core classes in order to meet each student's graduation needs,” he said. “We have State Dual Credit classes that we also offer. Students have the opportunity to pick from a list of humanities or business classes to meet their elective focus credits. Students also have the opportunity to enroll in Dual Enrollment classes if they meet the qualifications to enroll.”
Caven said that the biggest difference he’s noted in the VLA “was communication with students, parents, and teachers. Everyone needs to know what the is expected from them from the very beginning of the year. Also, getting teachers in one central location to teach from has been a big plus. They are able to hear one voice as far as from a principal.”
There are also guidance counselors that work with the alternative school and adult high school students available for VLA students.
“The major thing I anticipated and was ready for was problems with staffing certain subjects, since every school in the county is having problems filling open positions,” Caven said. “The major issue we have faced is trying to find a Spanish teacher. As long as I have been involved in education foreign language teachers are always hard to find.”
The VLA has also started a few clubs, Caven said.
“For the most part there has been a lot of positive feedback about the program. Our teachers have done an excellent job of creating a fun learning environment for our students. We have started clubs during our focus time and the student have enjoyed it. Some of the clubs we offer are Baking Club, Drawing Club, and Beta Club. This has been a great way for students to get involved and feel like they are a part of something,” he said.
COVID numbers
Because WCS was on Fall Break last week, the significantly decreased for the Oct. 11-15 report. There was one positive student case and 10 contact traced for that week. There was one positive staff case during that week. No staff members were contact traced.