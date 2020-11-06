The first time Holly Singletary met future husband and country music artist Daryle Singletary is an encounter that couldn’t have been better scripted in a romantic comedy movie.
A mutual friend played matchmaker and invited two of his single friends to the same event — a bonfire.
“They were all picking, Daryle was playing and singing ‘I Let Her Lie.’ I looked over at my friend and said, ‘I love that song. Who sings it?’ Of course, I thought I said it quietly and I didn’t so everybody stops,” Holly said with a laugh.
“They were like, ‘He sings it, Holly!’ ”
“I Let Her Lie” was a No. 2 hit for Daryle Singletary in 1995 and is still considered a standard in the songbook of the genre’s greatest era.
“I didn’t know country music. My parents listened to Fleetwood Mac and CCR,” she said.
The comedic encounter led to a relationship and Holly began dating Daryle, the 1990s neo-country traditionalist who also had Top 10 success with such hits as “Too Much Fun” and “Amen Kind Of Love.”
Within a year and half Holly had moved from Atlanta to Nashville and they were married.
“We were so similar — cut from the same cloth. Both from Georgia, with families and church, with raising. We really hit it off,” she said.
Holly and Daryle were married 17 years and had four children: twins Mercer and Jonah (10), Nora (8) and Charlotte (6).
Life was beautiful for the Singletarys. Daryle would leave on Thursdays to tour and be back in time for family dinners around the kitchen table on Sundays. But in the early morning of Feb 12, 2018, Daryle died suddenly at his Lebanon home from a blood clot.
He was only 46.
Growing with the grief
Daryle’s death left Holly a single mother of four at just 41. The way she has coped with the loss has changed with time.
“The first year we were on autopilot. You have kids, you still have to do school, the world doesn’t stop. You’re like a robot. That first year you’re numb,” she said as she cradled a cup of steaming coffee in her hands during an interview (her first one since the singer’s death) in her kitchen.
“The second year was harder. It starts to really sink in. You’re just like this really stinks,”
Sometimes the grief hits when she least expects it and is triggered by the smallest, seemingly inconsequential, of things.
“Daryle was so particular. He would shower in the morning, shower at night. He would put on his cowboy jeans starched to high heaven and I’d be like ‘We are working in the yard. Could you put on something more comfortable?’ ” she said with a laugh. “But he took pride in that and he always smelled so good.
“We were at Opryland looking at the lights (last) year and somebody walked by and the smell made me go ‘Oh.’
Holly said that she turned around quickly, only to realize it wasn’t Daryle.
“And my heart just sunk,” she said.
There are also life’s little moments that she wishes she could share with him that are a bitter pill to swallow. Sons Jonah and Mercer recently tried out for the basketball team at Tuckers Crossroads. A friend took a picture of the sign that announced they had made it and sent it to her.
“I was so excited. And then I was like I can’t even call him,” she said.
Holly said that with the exception of a few family and friends, their faith has been the “thing” that has gotten them through dealing with Daryle’s death.
“Especially with the kids, myself as well, but their little minds need a visual. We talk about how we are going to see him one day and what that’s going to look like,” she said.
Part of that process is that they try to talk about him every day by telling funny stories.
“Daryle was a horrible dancer,” Holly said. “Which is funny because I love to dance, but we’d do a thing where the kids would pick a song and everybody had to dance to it. He was such a good sport. He’d play along every time.”
Griggs’ “brother and prayer warrior”
Singer and Wilson County resident Andy Griggs was a close friend of Daryle.
“Most times the friends you have in the music industry, you don’t talk to them unless you’re touring with them, you’re doing a project with them,” Griggs said. “But every now and then it happens.
“We were brothers. We were prayer warriors together. We confided in each other with a lot of things —spiritual things, worldly things.”
The two often toured together and loved being on stage with each other.
“We could do ‘Lady Down On Love’ and command a room. We could go for 30 minutes or we could go for an hour,” Griggs said.
Griggs had landed in Houston when he got the word of Singletary’s death.
“I turn on my phone and I’ve got five million messages. But I only had to read one,” Griggs recounts slowly and with difficulty. “I called our booking agent and I’m like, ‘Is Daryle gone?’ She said yeah. And I said ‘Like gone, gone?’ And she said, ‘He’s gone, Andy.’ ”
When asked if that void of friendship has gotten any easier, Griggs said that he’s not sure if that’s the right word.
“ ‘Accustomed’ is what I’d say. There’s always a vacant spot in your parking lot and it’s always front and center,” he said.
“I still miss him like crazy. I love his family — Holly and the kids. He’ll always be a part of me,” Griggs said. “Very few times will I do a show and I don’t think about him. I’m not talking about thinking about him earlier in the day. I’m talking about right in the middle of a song.”
Moving forward
As the three-year anniversary of Daryle’s death approaches in February, Holly said that she and the family are finally getting in a good place mentally and emotionally.
“We aren’t moving on,” Holly said. ‘We are just moving forward.”
Holly has a website, hopewithholly.com, and is launching a podcast on Nov. 9 called Hope With Holly. She said the first few episodes are going to be questions that have been “filtered through the music industry and friends.”
“People want to know what we are doing. You’re an extension of Daryle. They’re tied to me because they loved him,” she said. “And now we are in a good place to do that. I’ve been so private and worried about the kids, but now I think this could be good.”
“I’m by no means an expert, but I can talk about the things that have been helpful for us as we’ve walked through grief,” Holly said.