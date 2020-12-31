Last week while a needle was being stuck into her arm, Adrianne Foreman took a selfie.
Had she not been wearing a medical mask — an accessory that she has worn nearly round-the-clock for the past 10 months — the photo likely would have shown a small smile reflecting equal parts relief and healthcare worker pride.
Foreman, a Mt. Juliet resident and Clinical Nurse Coordinator at TriStar Summit Medical Center’s COVID-19 unit, has been selected the 2020 Wilson County Citizen of the year to represent all of the healthcare workers and first responders in the county who served the community during the pandemic. The selection was made by the editors of the Wilson Post.
Foreman, an RN, graduated from Middle Tennessee State University’s nursing school in 2019 and received her certification last January. She started at Summit in March and was assigned to the hospital’s cardiac-neurology floor. COVID-19 patients were sent to that floor and eventually it became a COVID-only treatment area “because we knew how to handle critical-care patients,” she said.
She said that the 34 beds on the floor stay full with virus patients.
“We truly do care and we just want everyone (patients) to be able to go home,” Foreman said. “Every nurse here is working hard right now. We are just exhausted.”
Foreman made a social media post on her birthday a few days before Thanksgiving about the responsibility nurses take for being “surrogate family members” for dying patients whose families are not allowed to visit them.
“This year continues to be unprecedented in healthcare,” said Heather Stafford, Summit’s Chief Nursing Officer. “Our nurses continue to provide exceptional care to our patients and I am so proud that Adrianne Foreman, RN, is being recognized as Wilson Post’s Wilson County Citizen of the Year. Adrianne demonstrates the qualities and care that exceptional nurses have and we are so fortunate that she chooses to work at TriStar Summit.”
Foreman, a Nashville native, is a former chef who met her husband when both were working at the Opryland Hotel. They have four children, ranging in age from 7 to 16. Her standard work schedule is 12-hour shifts (starting at 6:30 a.m.) three days a week although it is common to pick up extra shifts when the department is shorthanded. Each shift includes a 30-minute lunch break.
She said one adjustment that the nurses have made is to limit the number of times they go into a patient’s room to reduce the exposure to other nurses and patients. Instead, the nurses plan all of their care with that patient — taking vital signs, giving medications, helping patients dress or move around — for the same in-room trip.
“We try to fit in an alone or quiet moment whenever we can,” she said. “Patients can go bad really quickly, especially respiratory patients. We have to be on our toes. Patients can seem fine one minute then need life-saving oxygen the next minute.”
Foreman said the nurses and other healthcare workers receive a great emotional boost when patients recover.
“The best story ever was a patient over 100 years old who recovered and went back to her nursing home,” Foreman said. “We are getting more of that now that we know how to deal with this virus.”
Last June, Foreman gained more sympathy for her patients when she tested positive for the virus. She missed nearly two weeks of work.
“I had a mild case, fever for a couple of days and mild shortness of breath. It was painful to breath,” she said. “The hardest part was being away (quarantined) from my kids, especially the 7-year-old.
“For somebody that knows what this virus can do, it was terrifying. I took my temperature every few minutes.”
Summit Director of Progressive Care Dawn White, who is Foreman’s supervisor, said that the department has had three nurses test positive for the virus this year.
“All of our nurses are tired but they go on. There are tough days, tough weeks,” White said. “Teamwork is essential and we have always had that.
“Adrianne has always wanted to be a nurse and jumped in to help immediately. She has been good for our team.”
Foreman, who often posts passionate requests on social media for everyone to wear masks, said that the arrival of the vaccine is also encouraging.
“Just hang in there and get the vaccine because we are all in this together,” she said. “I feel like the vaccine is the light at the end of the tunnel.”
COVID-19 IN WILSON COUNTY
March 5 - Tennessee Department of Health announces first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the state
March 18 - Wilson County reports first confirmed case of COVID-19
March 12 - Gov. Bill Lee declares State of Emergency in Tennessee in response to COVID-19, which closes/alters several businesses, gatherings; Lebanon closes senior citizens center
March 20 - Schools close statewide after Lee’s recommendation
April 7 - Wilson County surpasses 100 COVID-19 cases
April 9 - Wilson County reports its first COVID-19 death
June 24 - Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto declares COVID-19 State of Emergency in Wilson County
July 8 - Wilson County surpasses 1,000 COVID-19 cases
July 17 - Hutto enacts a county-wide mask and face covering mandate
Sept. 28 - Lebanon City Hall closes to the public after multiple positive COVID-19 cases among staff
Oct. 6 - Wilson County passes 50 COVID-19 related deaths
Nov. 2 - Wilson County surpasses 5,000 COVID-19 cases
Dec. 13 - Wilson County passes 100 COVID-19 related deaths
Dec. 16 - Wilson County surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 cases
Dec. 18 - First COVID-19 vaccine administered in Wilson County