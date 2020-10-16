Former colleagues and friends of the former Wilson County Clerk and Master Barbara Webb said she will be remembered for her impact on Wilson County and those she interacted with.
Webb, 71, died Sept. 8 at Williamson County Medical Center. She was born in Wilson County and a long-time resident of Rutherford County.
Webb, who worked for Wilson County for 47 years, became the first woman to serve as Clerk and Master of Wilson County Chancery and Probate Court in 1997. She retired from that position in July.
“She was the nicest woman, and a great leader,” said Susan Demonbreun, close friend and coworker for 36 years. “She always fought for her employees and made sure we were taken care of.”
“Mrs. Barbara was always about business and making sure that her office ran efficiently,” Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said. “I never heard any complaints out of her office. She took care of the business of Wilson County to a ‘T’ really.”
Webb is survived by her son, Shayne Webb, and daughter Jaclyn King, as well as two grandchildren.
“She loved her family. She was so proud of her children, and she should have been. She raised wonderful children,” Demonbreun said. “She loved being ‘Nana’ and spending time with her grandchildren.”
Hutto said Webb was a great piece in the history of Wilson County, and helped him after he became county mayor in 2010.
“It was a joy to work with her. She showed me some ropes because she had been here long before I was,” Hutto said. “She was a great attribute to Wilson County, by far. The office itself deals with some sensitive issues, sometimes, and her professionalism in how she dealt with those things was always top of the line.”
“She was always willing to help anyone she could. She was just that kind of person. She’s going to be missed,” said Demonbreun, who said the daily interactions with Webb would be most missed. “Just her being around. She was someone everybody loved and enjoyed being around.”