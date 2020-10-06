Mt. Juliet has yet another feather in its cap as money.com ranked the city as one of the top 50 places to live in the United States.
The Wilson County city of 31,000 residents was selected at No. 22 in the website’s annual ranking. Only two cities in Tennessee made the list released last week, with Franklin at No. 8.
The biggest factors in determining the ranking were strong economies (despite COVID-19), job growth and housing markets.
“Receiving this awesome recognition is a direct result of a city and its citizens working together for the betterment of one another, their neighbors and the future of their community,” Mt. Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin said. “Mt. Juliet is a wonderful place to live, work, shop and play together and we can make it even better. Go Mt. Juliet. I am most proud of our great city.”
Money.com looked at cities with a population of at least 25,000 and put an emphasis on economic factors, like employment opportunities, as well as supply and demand for homes, cost of living, quality of schools, racial and economic diversity, and health and safety.
The top pick was Evans, Ga., just outside of Augusta.
Money.com did not consider any city that had more than double the national crime risk, a median income level lower than 85 percent of its state’s median, or little to no ethnic diversity.
Entertainment opportunities also played a role, including bars, restaurants, museums, green spaces and concert venues.
Mt. Juliet’s proximity to the Nashville airport played a large role in its ranking. Commute times, rail travel, walkability and environmental advantages were also considered.
“This year, given the general uncertainty around where and how we’ll live, our list looks a little different,” Prachi Bhardwaj, lead reporter for Money’s Best Places to Live, said in a news release. “We shifted our priorities to pay more attention to cities that aren’t just doing well now, but that show great promise and stability for the next five to ten years.”