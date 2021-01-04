The longtime owner of a Wilson County wedding venue has decided to retire after nearly two decades of providing wedding experiences.
Barbara Black said upkeep demands and personal obligations contributed to her decision to step away from Blackhaven Wedding Gardens after 19 years.
“It’s just too much for us to take care of. It’s been great. We’ve had some beautiful weddings,” said Black, who said she plans to sell the wedding venue located in northern Wilson County on State Route 109 and retire nearby.
The venue has been the site for hundreds of weddings and started out as a simple Wilson County pasture when Black and her husband bought the property in 1998.
“It was just pasture. There was nothing else. I came down one afternoon before we even moved into the house with a mattock and a shovel,” Black said. “I picked a spot in that pasture and dug out the first bed. I dug out every flower bed in the garden with a mattock and a shovel myself.”
Black’s flower garden grew into an acre and a half of flower gardens, which includes flowers, evergreens, statues, columns and water fountains.
The 28-acre property also includes 800 feet of lake frontage with a view of the lake from the flower garden.
Black said the Blackhaven Wedding Gardens would likely not exist without her son, Todd, who was the first groom married at the site 19 years ago.
“He was in the Army at the time, and was getting transferred from North Carolina to Colorado. He met his bride in North Carolina and on the way through, they stopped to have their wedding here. This is his fault. He started it,” she said. “I built the rotunda for the wedding, and then people started wanting to use it and it just took off from there.”
Black said in the early years, Blackhaven was one of about three wedding venues located in Wilson County, which kept the venue booked on most of the weekends available from mid-April to about the end of October.
“The brides booked here for the gardens because the gardens are beautiful. There’s a lot of water features, evergreens, statues and you name it. Then we have the lake as the background,” said Black. “They could walk in, have their wedding and walk out. It made it easy for them.”
Black said she venue was successful in large part to the numerous vendors and coordinators that worked, as well.
“I had the best vendors. My cake lady, DJ, coordinators, some caterers I used were the best. My DJ was with me the entire 19 years. I had the best throughout the years helping me out. That was a big plus,” she said.
Black said she’s looking forward to retirement and hopes the new property owners will continue to grow the venue.
“It’s been great seeing all of the brides and beautiful weddings we’ve had here. It’s been a wonderful time,” Black said.