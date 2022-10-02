Longtime educator, coach & administrator -
Funeral services have been planned for 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Gladeville United Methodist Church for Mr. Mike Gwaltney, 72, of Gladeville.
A longtime educator, coach, administrator and a former member of the Wilson County Board of Education, Mr. Gwaltney died Saturday, Oct. 1 at Summit Medical Center following an extended illness.
Coach of the 1986 state championship Mt. Juliet High softball team, Mr. Gwaltney also coached basketball and football during his some 37-year tenure with Wilson County Schools.
"It's really hard to put into words, not because there aren't any, but because there aren't enough to describe who he was and what he was to so many of us," said Wilson Central softball coach Kacey Pedigo.
Gwaltney coached Pedigo and the Lady Bears on another run to the TSSAA state tournament in 1991.
"One thing 'Big Mike' did was he let us play and he trusted us to do the job," Pedigo said. "He was very straight forward and a person who cared deeply about his students.
"He took the time to get to know us and teach us -- even outside the classroom."
A biology teacher, Gwaltney eventually became the principal at Mt. Juliet Middle School and after retirement, served a short term as an appointed member of the school board -- filling out an unexpired term.
Born June 7, 1950, he was a 1968 graduate of Watertown High school where he was recognized as Valedictorian.
Gwaltney went on to graduate from Tennessee Tech, and received his Master’s Degree from Trevecca Nazarene University.
He served in the Tennessee National Guard, and was a member of Gladeville United Methodist Church for some 50 years.
Mr. Gwaltney was a member of the Board of Directors of Wilson County Fellowship of Christian Athletes and was an active member of the Gladeville United Methodist Men’s Club.
The family will receive friends Tuesday between the hours of 2–8 p.m. and Wednesday from Noon until time of service at the Gladeville United Methodist Church.
Survivors include: his wife of over 50 years, Margaret Huddleston Gwaltney and children Casey (John) Foster and Brian (Casey) Gwaltney.
Also surviving are granddaughters Ashley Foster, Karli Foster and Lilly Gwaltney; brother Randy Gwaltney as well as several nieces and nephews.
Active pallbearers: Cory Gwaltney, Randy Gwaltney, Tommy Martin, John Simms, Patrick Yankura, Danny Lassiter, Randy Harris and Chuck Foster.
Honorary pallbearers: Wayne Foster, Bruce Jones, Richard Cardwell, James Edwin Swain, all former players, and the 1986 Mt. Juliet TSSAA state championship softball team.
Services will be conducted by Pastor Moses Han and Bro. Tim Bryant.
Burial will follow at Caraway Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Gladeville United Methodist Men’s Club or to the Wilson County Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.