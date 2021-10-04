WeGo commuter train ridership has seen an uptick from its drastic 90 percent drop at the height of COVID-19 with a recent announcement of more frequency of service on select routes effective Oct. 3.
The WeGo Star has resumed operating three roundtrips during the morning and afternoon peaks, according to WeGo Public Transit Communications Specialist Zachary Clark. WeGo Star has stations in Lebanon, Hamilton Springs, the Martha area and Hermitage.
The Lebanon, Hamilton Springs, and Martha stations will have two departure times in the morning going to Nashville. Mt. Juliet and Hermitage will have three, the same for the afternoon commute from Riverfront Station in downtown Nashville.
Clark said reduced service was directly related to the impact of the pandemic.
“Ridership dropped over 90 percent on commuter-express services initially as many non-essential workers stopped working on-site,” said Clark. “Reduced service levels also allowed us to reduce employee exposure and implement enhanced cleaning measures.”
The COVID-19 vaccine availability and many places returning to in-person work, or hybrid schedules, have helped with an increase in ridership.
WeGo Star commuter train ridership is still down 70 percent from pre-pandemic levels, according to Clark. The last three months have shown increased requests from riders for a return of the full schedule, he said.
“We’re also seeing increased ridership on local services and other express commuter services,” said Clark. “Having the more robust service in place as more passengers return to work makes it a more convenient option as people and employers consider what their work and commute will look like in the upcoming months.”
According to official documents, WeGo Star ridership in August 2020 was at 2,528 passengers. This past August, there were around 5,600.
Masks are still required on board the train and all connecting buses.