The WeGo Star commuter train will resume regularly scheduled service on Friday morning, March 6.
Late Thursday afternoon, crews were able to clear obstructed train tracks in Donelson and Hermitage, which had kept the commuter train service from operating since Tuesday morning’s tornado through Middle Tennessee.
Customers are asked to be aware that there may be additional delays as the train crews will operate the train at a slower speed than normal, particularly through effected areas still experiencing power outages.