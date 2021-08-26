The Tennessee Titans and WeGo are offering special event train service to all of the team’s regular-season home games starting with the Sept. 12 game against the Arizona Cardinals.
Service begins at the Lebanon station with stops at the Hamilton Springs, Martha, Mt. Juliet, Hermitage and Donelson stations before arriving at the Riverfront Station in downtown Nashville approximately one hour before kickoff. The return train to Lebanon leaves Riverfront Station 45 minutes after the game ends.
Tickets for the Sept. 12 and Sept. 26 games are on sale now. Round-trip train tickets are $15 each plus a $2 processing fee. Children ages 4 or younger will not need a ticket to board; however, they are required to sit in a parent's lap.
Tickets must be purchased at least one hour in advance of the train departing at TicketsNashville.com. Tickets are not available for purchase on the train on game days. Weekday Star tickets and passes are not valid on the Titans Express train.
Tickets for the remaining games in October, November, December, and January will be available for purchase approximately three weeks prior to each game.
Parking is free at all stations and passengers may tailgate at the stations prior to the game as well as on the train. Riders may bring small coolers onboard and leave them on the train upon arrival at Riverfront Station.
Masks are required on the train per COVID-19 guidelines.