The WeGo Star special event train will be available on New Year’s Eve for round trips between Wilson County and downtown Nashville.
The New Year’s Eve train departure schedule for Nashville is: Lebanon Station (7 p.m.); Hamilton Springs Station (7:07 p.m.); Martha Station (7:13 p.m.); Mt. Juliet Station (7:22 p.m.) and Hermitage Station (7:30 p.m.)
Upon arrival at Riverfront Station, buses will be available to take customers directly to Bicentennial Mall.
For the return trip, buses will load on James Robertson Parkway between Sixth Avenue and Seventh Avenue and will proceed directly to Riverfront Station between midnight and 1 a.m. The Star will depart for Wilson County at 1:30 a.m.
Round-trip tickets cost $15 plus a $2 processing fee and are available for purchase at ticketsnashville.com. Tickets will be on sale until 24 hours prior to departure or until they are sold out, whichever comes first.
Starting at 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 31, WeGo will operate a free bus exclusively between Broadway and the concert/fireworks at Bicentennial Mall. A stop will be located on Seventh Avenue North between Commerce Street and Broadway and at Bicentennial Mall on James Robertson Parkway between Sixth and Seventh Avenues.
These buses will run a continuous loop between Seventh Avenue North and the Bicentennial Mall for event goers, leaving approximately every 10 minutes until 2:15 a.m.
Weekday WeGo Star tickets and passes are not accepted on the New Year’s Eve train. Folding chairs will be allowed onboard. Any items that will not fit underneath the seat, such as bikes and wagons, are not permitted on the train. Coolers of any size are not permitted on the train or at the event.