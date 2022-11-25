Wilson County will have its own 100-foot aerial ladder fire truck after the Wilson County Commission approved the $1.6 million cost at its meeting on Monday night.
The resolution passed with a 24-0-1 vote. Commissioner Rick Brown was absent from the meeting.
Commissioner Justin Smith, who is the vice-chairman of the Emergency Management Agency committee, said he is “(County Mayor Randall Hutto) made the first motion in (the budget committee) to approve this. It’s been a need for many years.”
The cost of the fire truck is approximately $1.6 million, according to Wilson County Finance Director Aaron Maynard. That is the total amount of the resolution which allowed for the transfer of money to WEMA’s budget -- $800,000 from the capital projects fund and $800,000 from the county’s general fund.
Fire trucks are generally built to individual need specifications and can take up to two years to complete after the order is placed, Commissioner Jerry McFarland said.
“This has been a hot issue going back to when (McFarland) was the director of the (Wilson Emergency Management Agency).” Smith said. “In the past, it’s been passed over by the various committee members, just because that wasn’t the direction the county wanted to go at the time. This will allow us to use taxpayer money for what it’s there for. This will be our first aerial. It’s needed. As fast as this county is growing, you look at every industrial, every hotel, everybody’s district will benefit from the truck.”
McFarland, who represents District 5 on the north side of the county, was the director of the Wilson County Civil Defense organization in the 1960s. He served as the county’s WEMA director from 2000 to 2008.
In 1966, the Civil Defense was crucial in starting the county-wide fire department, McFarland said. That year, the First Baptist Church on East Main Street in Lebanon caught fire and McFarland said the firefighters used a bucket truck and ran a fire hose up to the bucket to fight the fire from the top of the church.
“We have $700 million worth of loans on our schools,” McFarland said. “You can’t put fires out in some of them without an aerial. That is just stupid not to have one. We can’t wait for a fire house from Nashville to help with the fire. We needed to get responsible. If we have that much in loans on the schools, we ought to be able to put them out if there’s a fire. The west end of the county has some two- and three-story homes being built. We needed to get with the times.”
Smith said that the new truck will “not (only) help in the county but it will assist with the neighboring cities (in Wilson County). It’s been a need and I’m very grateful and very happy that the commission voted on it. It’s going to be an asset. It’s going to be a benefit for this county.”
He said that the 100-foot aerial can reach at least seven stories, depending on the height of each story.
“The question is, ‘how can we provide a service for newer hotels due to their height restrictions?’ ” Smith said. “Look at my district alone. We serve the citizens of the county along with the citizens of Mt. Juliet. I want to make sure I have done everything possible to provide that service to all. We have a job to do, and we are not done.”