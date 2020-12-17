“It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s an elf!”
Huh?
With only a few days left until Christmas, West Elementary School had a secret elf that sat on the roof of the school and appeared other places at the beginning and end of the school day.
The elf was actually Principal Chris Plummer, who has delighted many students, parents and staff members every day with his act.
“I believe with the year that we have had, it is important to exhaust every effort to spread cheer whenever possible, even if that means putting on an elf suit for 900-plus students and faculty and staff,” Plummer said.
Plummer’s wife, Julie, came up with the idea of him posing as an elf last Christmas, he said.
In addition to the roof, which he’d sat upon a few times, he’d been “at the office circulation desk, the concession stand window, elevator shaft and other random areas,” he said.
After getting the suit from Amazon, Plummer said his goal was “simply to gain a smile, a small sense of joy, or to get in the holiday spirit and to look beyond the pandemic.
He said last week that the “secret is to stay still, be quiet, and fully immerse yourself in elf culture. With winter break on the horizon, you can be one of two people, one that views and participates in the negativity of this pandemic or one that embraces positivity, a love for learning and children, and ultimately be joyful this time of year.”