The Wilson County Commission approved giving West Wilson Middle School $300,000 to improve sports facility amenities at the Mt. Juliet school at its recent October meeting after dropping a plan that called for spending $1.3 million for the project.
The Wilson County Education and Budget Committees had previously voted in favor of taking $1.3 million left over from the construction of Gladeville Middle School and building restrooms, a concession stand, fieldhouse, and press box at West Wilson.
The middle school’s sports complex houses fields for baseball, softball and football.
District 3 Commissioner Bobby Franklin made a motion to amend the $1.3 million to $300,000 and send the remaining $1 million to debt service. Franklin’s amendment passed 14-11.
Franklin said that he was uncertain about spending the original amount to make improvements at an older school.
“We’ve got a 44-year-old school sitting on a piece of prime Mt Juliet property,” he said. “The only thing that gives me heartburn is that 20 years from now the school board may want to sell this property and go somewhere else and start from scratch. And here we are having made these Taj Mahal improvements.”
District 22 Commissioner Wendell Marlowe, a former principal at West Wilson, has been pushing for the additions to the school’s facilities for many years.
“I’ve worked on this for a long time so it’s obviously disappointing not to get it across the finish line, but something is better than nothing. We will do what we can with that $300,000,” he said.
District 23 Commissioner Sue Vanatta said that Tuckers Crossroads, Carroll-Oakland and Southside school are in similar situations to West Wilson.
“I know they’re not middle schools but they do have six, seven and eighth grades. They don’t have restrooms. They don’t have fieldhouses,” Vanatta said. “Are they going to start coming to us and asking for money?
“We should look at updating all of them and making them equal.”
District 20 Commissioner Annette Stafford advocated for the entire $1.3 million to go to West Wilson.
“I think it’s time we take our personalities out of this and do what’s right for the kids,” Stafford said.
Marlowe said that he agreed with some comments that not all of the schools would have equal facilities.
“Those other schools do not play football at their school. They do not play soccer at their school. West Wilson is a small high school. It has more students than Watertown High School.”