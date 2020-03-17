The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has a Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund. To give to the fund, go to www.cfmt.org.
The United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland is accepting donations. Text GRACE to 40403 or go online to https://unitedwaywilson-uppercumberland.org/donate/ to donate.
MJ4HOPE can help with financial assistance for anyone impacted by the tornado. Call (629) 255-0870 or go to www.mj4hope.org.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has opened a disaster recovery center in Lebanon at the Gentry Building at the Wilson County Fairgrounds, 945 E. Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. The center hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. FEMA Individual Assistance specialists are on hand there to help disaster survivors register as well as check the status of submitted applications. FEMA can help with rental assistance to those who have been displaced; grant money for limited home repair; and replacement of some personal property. Additionally, survivors can apply for home loans from the US Small Business Administration. Individuals who sustained losses in Wilson County can apply for assistance by registering at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362 or downloading the FEMA app. The telephone number will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.
The American Red Cross is providing financial assistance to tornado survivors. Head of households may call 1-800-RED-CROSS to speak to a call agent to complete an application. Lines are open Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.–10 p.m.; Saturday, 7:30 a.m.–8 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. The deadline to apply is Thursday, March 26.
FEMA and Small Business Administration Disaster Recovery Center is open at the Hermitage Community Center, 3720 James Kay Lane from 9 a.m.–6 p.m. each day. Recovery specialists will provide assistance and provide referrals to help with tornado recovery.
The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development has set up phone lines for employers and employees impacted by the tornadoes. Any worker can file for unemployment assistance. Because the federal government has declared Wilson County a major disaster area, employees are eligible for additional benefits. Employer Phone Number: (615) 551-3501. Employee Phone Number: (615) 247-5138.Callers can leave a voicemail 24 hours a day and a staff member will return the call as soon as possible.
IRS Taxpayer Advocates will be available at the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, March 26 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and at the Lebanon/Wilson County Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, April 1 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Some IRS filing postponements are acceptable now that Wilson County has been declared a FEMA disaster area.
The Wilson County FSA Committee is accepting applications for emergency tornado cleanup assistance to damaged farmland. Applications may be filed at the County FSA Office (925 E Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon) from March 23 through May 8. For information call (615) 444-1890, ext. 2.
The Mt. Juliet Community Center at 1075 Charlie Daniels Parkway is a distribution point for many items from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. each day. Items available are diapers, food, water, blankets, clothes, pet food, toiletries, cleaning supplies, tarps and gloves at no cost.
Wilson County Tornado Victim Lost and Found Facebook page has been created. It is an open group page for anyone who finds items to post a photo with a description on the page so owners can claim them.
Wilson Bank & Trust will provide construction loans or lines of credit to those residents in affected tornado areas with a 12-month fixed interest rate at less than half of the normal cost. Residents whose homes were damaged by the tornado can contact a loan officer at Wilson Bank & Trust to get details.
The Tennessee Department of Human Services has a food program and an emergency cash assistance program for tornado victims in Wilson County. Residents must meet eligibility requirements and have had damage to their home or workplace. A one-time cash payment to families significantly impacted by the tornadoes provide up to $1,000 based on people in the household. The deadline for applications is Tuesday, March 24. Locations accepting applications are TDHS Wilson County Office, 155 Legends Dr., Suite G, Lebanon, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Lebanon Fire Department has supplies at the headquarters building, 520 Coles Ferry Pike, Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-noon or 3-5 p.m. No more donations are being accepted. For information, call (615) 443-2903.
To verify a contractor’s license, go to www.verify.tn.gov. Keep a record of your property damage and any repairs made to your property. All contractors in Mt. Juliet are required to have a business license.
Recover Lebanon 2020 organizations include:
• College Hills Church of Christ, 1401 Leeville Pike, Lebanon - food, cleaning supplies, tarps, baby items and hygiene items; Monday through Sunday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday 1-5 p.m.
• Joseph’s Storehouse, 960 SE Tater Peeler Rd., Lebanon - food, diapers, toiletries; Monday through Thursday, 9-11:30 a.m.
• Wilson County Community Help Center, 203 W. High St., Lebanon - food, household items, clothing; Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Launchpoint Church - free counseling; 615-693-2504 or info@launchpoint.church
• College Hills Church of Christ - personal property cleanup assistance; churchesofchristdrt.org.
• Supplies are also available at Mt. Juliet Community Center, 1075 Charlie Daniels Parkway, 615-758-2274; MJ Church of Christ, 10085 Lebanon Road, 615-773-5252; Global Vision Church, 2060 Old Lebanon Dirt Road, 615-553-4040; Connect Church, 14500 Central Pike, 615-288-4292.