We should have mild weather to enjoy through the middle portion of the week but expect rain to come in Wednesday night and the colder air begins to arrive on Christmas Eve.
We could see snow showers on Christmas Eve and Christmas morning. Highs are likely only in the 30s for Christmas Day and another big system is in sight around New Year’s but it's too early to tell rain or snow.
Historically speaking we get measurable snow in Middle Tennessee only about 20% of the time on Christmas Day, but in 1969 around three inches fell in the Nashville area with as much as seven inches for the Cumberland plateau and East Tennessee.
Winter arrived last Monday at 4:02 a.m. And right on schedule it looks like Mother Nature is going to start providing us some winter weather.
