When Civil War and Plains Indian War veteran Thomas James Stowers was laid to rest in Baxter’s Odd Fellows Cemetery on July 26, 1933, many unanswered questions about his life went to the grave with him — enigmas that likely will never be solved.
Riddles like what prevented the soldier, a member of the Seventh Cavalry, Company B, from being killed alongside Gen. George Armstrong Custer and his men at the Battle of the Little Bighorn?
Or how did this 15-year-old Tennessee youth wind up enlisting in the Union Army in Pennsylvania during the Civil War?
Or why does his grave have two headstones?
And who decided to have the words “sole survivor of Gen. Custer’s Massacre” etched on one of his stone markers?
The larger of his two gravestones faces west and shares the following details: THOS. J. STOWERS Dec. 3, 1848-July 25, 1933 Enlisted Sept. 3, 1864 Private Co. D 199 Regiment, Served in 7th Calvary after Civil War, Was sole survivor of Gen. Custer’s Massacre, June 25, 1876”.
Stowers was not the sole survivor of the Battle of the Little Bighorn, aka Custer’s Last Stand, in which as many as 3,000 Native Americans killed more than 265 U.S. soldiers.
The headline of his obituary, which ran in the July 27, 1933, Nashville Banner proclaimed: One of Custer’s Men Dies in Putnam County.
The article reported: Thomas J. Stowers, 84, one of the few surviving Union soldiers in this county, and perhaps the last surviving member of Gen. George Armstrong Custer’s army, died Tuesday night at the home of his sister, Mrs. George Robertson, one mile northwest of Baxter.
In 1873 he was transferred to Fort Lincoln, Neb. In 1876 he went with General Custer and his soldiers into Montana.
The army found that the roads were so rough that they abandoned their wagons and made the remainder of the trip on pack horses. He escaped being killed with Gen. Custer and his army because he had been sent to the guard house a day or two before riding out of line to fasten a stirrup leather on his saddle. With a few other men, he was four miles from the shooting when the Sioux Indians made an attack on Gen. Custer and his men while scouting on Little Bighorn River in Montana on June 25, 1876. The entire army, including Gen. Custer, were slain.
Following the Sioux War, he was present when Chief Joseph was captured.
The family tree
Sue Robertson Lowe, 86, who was born and raised in Baxter 14½ months after the veteran’s death, is Stowers’ great-niece. Her grandmother, Margaret Lucinda Stowers Robertson, was his sister.
“My mama told me most of what I know about him,” said Lowe about the man her family referred to as “Uncle Tom.”
Born in Nashville, Thomas began his adventures after his older brother, John Turner Stowers, enlisted in the Confederate Army. Thomas, 13, admired his brother and wanted to go with him but was too young. Two years later, at 15, he went to war but with the opposite side.
“He tried to join his brother in the Confederate Army, but Northern soldiers captured him and forced him to join their army. Back then young men were very daring, even at 15,” said Lowe of Thomas who became a member of Company D in the199th Pennsylvania Infantry.
Records show he enlisted with the Union Army on Sept. 3, 1864, in Morristown, Pa. The family has no explanation of how he came to be in the Keystone State. He served in the winter campaigns of 1864-65.
Thomas and his comrades fought in the trenches before arriving in Richmond, Va., in March 1865 and were involved in the Appomattox Campaign March 28-April 9, which included the pursuit of Gen. Robert E. Lee. They were witnesses to the surrender of Lee and his army at Appomattox Court House on April 9, 1865. Thomas was discharged June 28, 1865.
Putnam County archivist Glenn Jones gleaned a bit of Thomas’s story as a teenager.
“I knew his grave was there. I used to live two doors from the cemetery,” said Jones. “In high school our history teacher told us about him, and one day during class we all walked over to the cemetery on Buffalo Valley Road and looked at his tombstone.”
Among one of the things he finds fascinating about the young soldier’s plight was that after Appomattox “he walked all the way home from Virginia to Tennessee and then was turned away.”
Lowe reported that when her great-uncle came home, he was eager to reunite with his brother, but an upset John told Thomas he could spend the night, however, he would have to leave the next day.
“I think his brother was wounded pretty bad in the war and had lost a limb. He was angry with him for being on the Northern side. He ruled the roost, and that was it, I guess,” said Lowe.
John would not yield, even after Thomas explained that during skirmishes against the Rebels he always fired in the air for fear of shooting his brother.
Thomas reportedly stayed for a short time with his sister in Baxter, but the local folks did not receive him warmly, thus he skedaddled.
Second Army career
Where he went the next nine years has been lost in the dustbin of history, but on Dec. 1, 1874, the Tennessean, then 26, enlisted in the U.S. Army in Chicago under the name of James Thomas as he switched his first and middle names. On Feb. 10, 1875, he joined Company B of the Seventh Cavalry in their pursuit of the Plains Indians, a quest that proved disastrous.
Along the Little Bighorn River in southeast Montana Territory, on June 25, 1876, Gen. Custer divided his troops and unwittingly rode straight into the jaws of death and a defeat that shocked the nation.
While Custer and his men were being slaughtered, Capt. Frederick W. Benteen and Major Marcus A. Reno and their troops found themselves besieged by the enemy and fought for their lives a few miles away on Reno Hill. The next day they were rescued by Gen. Alfred Terry and his troops.
Lowe, who has been to the historic battlefield, said the major mystery in Thomas’ life is why he was not in the thick of things with the leader of the Seventh Calvary.
“He was supposed to be with Custer. I don’t know why, but he was sent to Reno,” she said.
Lowe said over the years she had heard several different stories to explain his absence, noting, “The one he told was that he got drunk and was sent back. Back in that day the men drank, especially soldiers if they could get it, but I don’t see that as an excuse for Custer to send him back.
“Another was that he hid under a large cooking pot. That would have been a good way to get away. So many things have been told and I don’t know that any are absolutely true.”
Archivist Jones has heard the hearsay as well. The way he sees it “different people tell it different ways. Some people say he was drunk and sent to the brig. Some say he hid in a wagon, and some say he was in the tail end of pack train. Another says he was hidden in a cast-iron kettle.”
Military records state simply that he was “At Little Bighorn Company B under Captain Thomas McDougall and was left to the rear to guard the pack train. They joined Major Reno after his valley fight and were besieged on the bluffs for a day until rescued by General Terry’s command.”
Lowe surmised, “There are some things you’ll never uncover in the story because they never were told. Evidently he must of been some kind of a jokester as I was brought up hearing some of the weird tales that he told. I think it’s possible that he had been asked the same questions over and over and got tired of them. He must have been an entertaining fellow.”
Later in life
Thomas was discharged Nov. 30, 1879, at Fort Yates, Dakota Territory, as a corporal of excellent character. He was described as having hazel eyes, sandy hair, a fair complexion and standing 5-feet-7-inches tall.
For his service the lifelong bachelor received an initial pension of $12 a month. Over the years it would be increased to $24 a month, then $30 and $32 in late 1920. On Dec. 5, 1918, he was admitted to the National Military Home in Dayton, Ohio.
It seems that in later years he also resided in Nashville and was known to have taken summer furloughs from the military home to spend time with relatives in Tennessee. In his final years, dealing with deafness and memory loss, he lived with his niece, Emily Watts, in Baxter.
Said Lowe, “He lived with her and I can show you the house they lived in. It was moved when the interstate came through. She was my daddy’s sister and knew more about him than anybody.”
The old soldier died at 11:30 p.m. July 25, 1933, in Baxter. He was 84. His state of Tennessee certificate of death lists the cause as chronic valvular heart disease.
The smaller stone at the foot of his grave faces east and reads: THOMAS J. STOWERS
CO D 199 REGT, TENN VOLS, INDIAN WAR, DEC 3 1848 JUL 25 1933.
It should be noted that there were a multitude of men who professed to be the only survivor of Custer’s Last Stand, but there is no record of Thomas Stowers making that claim himself.
Lowe added, “My Aunt Emily had eight children. They all wrote essays about him so there’s no telling how many papers were written about him at Upperman High School.
As for getting to the whole truth about Thomas, Lowe concluded, “It’s a pity we can’t talk to him now and find out what’s true and what’s not, but we can’t do that. At the time it didn’t matter much one way or the other. People didn’t share information like that and not too much was said. We’ve just got to piece things together and got to go with what’s logical. I wish I could dig up more information.”
Unfortunately, all the facts were buried forever when Thomas James Stowers went to his eternal rest in the Odd Fellows Cemetery.