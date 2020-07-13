The organizer of the WilCo Pow Wow (formerly Mt. Juliet Pow Wow) announced the event scheduled for Sept. 26-27 at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon has been canceled for 2020 because of COVID-19 concerns.
This is the second year in a row that event organizer Cindy Yahola has canceled the event that had taken place for the previous 37 years.
“With all the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases we’ve seen this week, I simply can’t take the risk of getting someone sick and it being my fault,” Yahola said last Friday. “I must think about the well-being of our participants and spectators.”
The event was canceled last year because Mundy Memorial Park in Mt. Juliet was no longer available.
Yahola said reports last week of a major increase in COVID-19 reported cases helped her make the decision.
“It was very hard,” she said. “Last year when we took a hiatus, we kept telling everyone we were going to be bigger and better this year at our new venue. Those were the plans. We truly thought the numbers would go down when we decided to go ahead and plan the Pow Wow for this year. That is not the case.
Also, she said she was not getting as much the response from vendors and dancers she expected.
“I was realizing people may have been afraid to set up a vendor booth, or even dancers concerned about crowds. If people didn’t participate or take part, I would lose money,” said Yahola.
Yahola is not alone in canceling Pow Wows this year.
“From what I am hearing, Pow Wows all over the country are being canceled,” she said. “I really just hope people will look out for each other, then we can be back next year.”
Yahola said about 4,000 people attended the popular event each year and she said she believes the new venue will attract a larger crowd.