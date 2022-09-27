Native American tribal dancers perform during the grand entry at the 39th annual Wilco PowWow last weekend in Lebanon at the Wilson County Fairgrounds. More than 150 dancers came to this year’s PowWow, according to event organizer Cindy Yahola, who estimated about 10,000 people attended the two-day event.
Native American tribal dancers perform during the grand entry at the 39th annual Wilco PowWow last weekend in Lebanon at the Wilson County Fairgrounds. More than 150 dancers came to this year’s PowWow, according to event organizer Cindy Yahola, who estimated about 10,000 people attended the two-day event.
LAURIE EVERETT
Native American items were available at about 35 arts and crafts vendor booths at this past weekend’s 39th annual Wilco PowWow held in Lebanon.
In addition to the tribal dancing, flutist Jack Holland played music during the event and hoop and Aztec dancers performed.
“It’s exciting to have all these people come to share this rich heritage and culture and have Lebanon provide a home for a whole education for our citizens,” said Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said before making some introductory remarks at the grand entry on Saturday.
Seven-year-old Hadley Jane Armistead, 7, of Franklin attended the event with her great-aunt from Watertown. She had her face painted and also bought a flute.