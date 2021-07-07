Fifty-two years ago, William Taylor of Watertown was a member of the local Jaycees and was working to build up the town. The club wanted to give residents a place to check out books.
“There were a few books on the shelf at Joe Cox drug store,” he said. “But we thought people needed a place to go to check out books.”
Taylor said the group found a building, it was remodeled, and the Watertown library opened. Several years later, a building on the town’s square became available and, because the McFarland Hospital board was disbanding, it gave some money to the group to use in the community.
Several years later, the building next door became available, allowing the library to expand.
Taylor and Wilson County Commissioner Diane Weathers were recently honored for their work by the Wilson County Library Board.
Taylor and Weathers agreed that technology has been the biggest change in the library system over the past few years and it will continue to grow.
“There are still many people who love a book, to hold a book, to read a book,” Taylor said. “We also have several computers in the library. We have videos. People can check out see movies. We have hot spots people can check out. They can sit outside the library or in the library and connect and use the internet that way. That’s made a big difference in libraries at this point.”
Taylor said that the library is “very important to the community because it gives resources and information on things that you sometimes can’t get anywhere else. I think we provide a service to the community. There are people who read several books a week, rather than read them on an iPad. The iPad might cut off but books aren’t going anywhere.”
Weathers had been on the board for 24 years. She was appointed by the county commission in 1994, “because of my involvement with the Mt. Juliet West Wilson County Historical Society.”
Weathers said that she has served as chairman of the board and board secretary during her time on the board.
“Each year, we attend yearly workshops to earn continuing education credits and to gain ideas from other libraries across the state to make our libraries even better,” Weathers said. “Bettye Stone and I were the first certified trustees on the Wilson County Library Board, a program that was created and highly encouraged for all board members by the state.
Public Library Trustees are responsible for finances, policy making, personnel issues, and ethics of their library system. Another responsibility of a board member is serving as an advocate for the library within the community.
For a small library at the time, the Mt. Juliet Library, part of the county library system, “had one of the best genealogy sections around and had been started up by volunteers of the local historical society,” Weathers said. “Soon after the county archives was established, it was put under County Public Records and no longer fell under the Library Board, but it had its beginnings with us, and it is one of the best in the state. I am satisfied our board had been successful for many years.”
Over the past 15 years, the library board has made additions to increase the size to all three Wilson County public libraries.
“We have almost added as much as possible to all our existing buildings,” Weathers said. “As our county continues to grow, I know our board will continue its search in finding more space for the Watertown library, a larger building in Lebanon to replace the present one, and a new building in the south Mt. Juliet or Gladeville area.”