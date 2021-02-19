Sarah Williams has been recognized as a nominee for a Governor’s Volunteer Stars Award.
The state program seeks to recognize outstanding volunteers in participating counties for their volunteer service.
Williams was nominated by West Elementary Principal Chris Plummer. Williams is the PTO President for West Elementary. She spends her time fundraising and leads multiple committees of volunteers.
“She works round-the-clock for our school and embraces the best attitude and graces everyone with a smile all while maintaining a full-time job of her own coupled with juggling life with a husband and kiddos,” Plummer wrote on the nomination form. “She is the epitome of a servant leader and the love for our school and all of its stakeholders speaks volumes.”