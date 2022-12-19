Wilson Bank & Trust CEO and Chairman of the Board John McDearman has been elected to the Cumberland University Board of Trust.
During McDearman’s 24-year career at the $4.1 billion community bank, he has held leadership positions including loan officer, office manager, regional manager and president.
“In the same way John’s leadership has positioned Wilson Bank & Trust’s successful expansion into many new markets, I am confident that his addition to our esteemed Board of Trust will further advance Cumberland in impressive ways,” Cumberland President Paul C. Stumb said in a university news release.
McDearman also is involved with United Way, Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce, Empower Me Day Camp, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Lebanon Noon Rotary, Cumberland Region Tomorrow, Boy Scouts of America and Leadership Middle Tennessee.
“Cumberland has a rich history as an institution of higher learning that impacts the lives of so many in our local community and beyond. I look forward to serving with this fine group of bright, successful and caring individuals to help Cumberland continue to grow and thrive now and in the future,” McDearman said in the news release.
McDearman’s wife, Kathy, is a faculty member at Cumberland’s Jeanette C. Rudy School of Nursing.