Wilson Central High School leaders will look to change its foundation to build a foundation for its alumni with a brick fundraiser aimed at building a sense of pride in the school.
“Central is approaching 20 years, and who are we? We are still establishing who we are, so these bricks are important,” Wilson Central assistant principal Ranesa Shipman said.
School officials want to build an “alumni wall” filled with bricks purchased by alumni to be built outside of the school’s theatre.
The bricks will be sold for $100 each and will feature space for two lines of wording for names and graduating class. Orders will be accepted until Feb. 28, 2020.
“It’s important to have tradition. It drives our community and a sense of pride. It’s an adrenaline rush when you hear your high school name called at graduation, and go back and realize you’re sketched into history at that school,” Shipman said.
Shipman said she met with Wilson Central’s first student body president, Katie Herndon, and alumna Lauren LaFevers to create a plan to increase alumni support at Wilson Central.
“Being that I am a Lebanon High School graduate, it’s something special about coming back to Lebanon, especially during graduation, and hearing that alma matter play. I want these students to feel that same rush,” she said.
Wilson Central teacher Doc Holladay, who has been at the school since it opened, said building pride is important for the young school.
“We didn’t have an alma matter, as far as lyrics, until about five or six years ago,” Holladay said.