At just age 18, Zach Grubbs has a firm foothold in the culinary world and hopes one day to emulate his idol Gordon Ramsay, an internationally renowned, multi-Michelin-starred chef who has opened popular restaurants around the world.
Grubbs, a senior at Wilson Central High School, is heading in the right direction because he won a $40,000 scholarship from Louisville, Ky., culinary school Sullivan University, last month.
The scholarship came from his top showing at the recent virtual Sullivan Throwdown cooking contest.
Grubbs said he was a bit surprised when Nicole Roning, the head of the high school’s culinary arts program, asked if he wanted to join the competition. He perfected five recipes and worked on a step-by-step video of the cooking process.
His winning dish was a surf and turf (filet and butter-poached shrimp) veggie fritter with a lemon dill cream sauce.
“I guess they liked my dish!” he said with a laugh.
“I could not have done it without Ms. Roning. I would not have even known about the competition without her. She pushes her students to be better and the best version of themselves.”
Roning usually oversees her students’ presentations, but this time she was in quarantine so WCHS culinary teacher Nicholas Dillard helped out.
“Zach has such a great career in front of him” Roning said.
Turning up the heat quickly
“I remember being in the kitchen with my dad and he showed me how to make eggs,” Grubbs said.
He was 8 years old at the time.
In his junior year at WCHS, Grubbs signed up for some classes in the culinary program.
“I thought it would be fun,” he said. “As I got older, I thought being a chef and cooking would be something that could interest me.”
He said that in his senior year Roning and teacher Jeremy Jernigan taught him fundamentals like how to form a dish and seasoning the food.
He cooked for his mom, twin sister and two older sisters (his father, a former restaurant manager, has passed away). Zach’s mother Janice said her son liked to be in the kitchen from the time he was 10.
“He liked to help out from the time he would reach to stove top,” she said. “Zach has matured a lot in the past two years.”
Roning, who has been at WCHS for 18 years, has taught many students to flourish in the cooking field.
“I really noticed a huge change in Zach this school year,” said Roning. “He’s put in a lot of effort and is a 100 percent changed person.”
The passion was palpable as he became immersed in perfecting and changing dishes.
“As a single mom, it’s awesome not to have to worry about paying for Zach’s college,” said Janice, who works at a child care business in Mt. Juliet. “I wanted all of my kids to go to college and it’s hard to figure out scholarships and obtaining money. I love working with children and Zach loves working with food!”
Janice said she hopes to see her son as a restaurant owner in the future. He’s already gotten his feet wet at Demos’ restaurant in Lebanon where he works lots of hours.
She said he’ll have to put his meatballs and alfredo sauce on the menu. He just might name it after her — Mom’s meatballs.
Grubbs said his goal is to open a restaurant. Another item on the menu most assuredly will be his signature dish. Not the one that got him the scholarship, but rather something a little more Southern and comforting.
“Mac-n-Cheese!” he said.