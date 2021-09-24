Wilson Central High School sophomore Kierra Perkins recently appeared on the national talk show “Ellen” to talk about her business, Kandles by Kierra, which she started when she was just 11.
Ellen was not on the show the day of filming, so her sidekick, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, filled in to find out about the teen’s business.
“I began Kandles By Kierra at the age of 11 after making a ‘kandle’ for my dad. I wanted to do something different for Father’s Day, so I looked up candle making videos and I made him the Chocolate Chip Cookie and Milk ‘kandle,’ ” she said on the show. “My mom took a picture of me and posted it on social media. The response was overwhelming. They were surprised how the ‘kandle’ looked and wanted one of their own. From there Kandles By Kierra was created.”
When she made the first candles, she said, “I was so proud of myself. I started Kandles By Kierra with four ‘kandles.’ Over the three years, I have made improvements and also added to my inventory. Today, I offer 14 different ‘kandles.’ ”
She said her inventory consists of a variety of dessert and drink inspired “kandles.” Each “kandle” scent comes in a wax melt “krumble.” She said she has several customers that are college students, and they are not allowed to burn ‘kandles’ in their dorms. However, they are allowed to use the electric warmers for the wax melt ‘krumbles.’ ”
She talked with Boss about her strawberry, pineapple and chocolate cookies and milk candles. She said she attended craft shows before COVID, but since then, her online orders have increased, and she’s sold more than 1,000 candles.
On the show, she told Boss, “I feel really proud of myself, and my English and math skills have improved and I’m not on my phone all day.”
Greenlight — a debit card and app designed for young people to help them with money matters — set up an account for Kierra with a gift of $25,000.
When she graduates from WCHS, she said she wants “to attend Vanderbilt University. I would like to get a degree in business and finance. I would like to continue as an entrepreneur, build Kandles By Kierra into a household name, and hopefully open my own storefront.
Perkins’ candles can be purchased at Billy Goat Coffee Cafe in Mt. Juliet, she said.