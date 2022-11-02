Wilson Central High School theater teacher Katharine Ray said she believes in expanding her students’ talents. That is evident in the one-act play, “Ajax,” which is scheduled to take place at the school’s theater auditorium on Thursday, Nov. 17.

The show, which is based on a character from Homer’s “The Iliad,” is written and directed by students Georgia Earls and Rachel Malone. The traditional story of Ajax in Homer’s “The Iliad” centers around the Trojan wars.