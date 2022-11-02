Wilson Central High School theater teacher Katharine Ray said she believes in expanding her students’ talents. That is evident in the one-act play, “Ajax,” which is scheduled to take place at the school’s theater auditorium on Thursday, Nov. 17.
The show, which is based on a character from Homer’s “The Iliad,” is written and directed by students Georgia Earls and Rachel Malone. The traditional story of Ajax in Homer’s “The Iliad” centers around the Trojan wars.
The one-act is based in 1953 at the height of the Red Scare and Sen. Joe McCarthy hearings in the United States.
“I was very quick to jump onto the idea of ‘Ajax’ being our one act,” Earls said. “Rachel shared her show (concept) with me before presenting it to the class, and I just thought it was a genius idea and I wanted to be a part of it. I love a good Greek myth adaptation and I’ve always been fascinated with the Red Scare, so it just felt like a perfect match.”
She said that at first (the process) “was very overwhelming, but fleshing the characters out was definitely my favorite part. To be honest, I was really scared to direct the show at first, even though I’ve wanted to try my hand at directing for a while, because the entire cast and crew was made up of my friends and peers. It quickly became very enjoyable.
“I especially love getting to direct with Rachel. We’re both experienced in different areas in theater (with) Rachel being more tech-oriented and myself being more experienced in acting so it’s really interesting to see our ideas come together, (and) it feels like everything fits together perfectly.”
Set designer and student Emma Groves was key in the production, Earls said. “Her set design perfectly captured what Rachel and I wanted for the show. Directing has also really helped me become a quicker problem solver and it’s helped me learn how to translate my ideas into coherent words.”
Malone said she was “really moved by the myth and wanted to show the story in a new light. To me, ‘Ajax’ is a story of isolation and jealousy. By showing these traits in a different time and circumstance you begin to see a new side of not only Ajax as a character but the story as a whole. The second Red Scare in the 50s was the most obvious period to set this story in. McCarthyism is a perfect parallel to the Greek myth and is a way to help the audience visualize the story in a more modern setting. I’m really excited that Mrs. Ray decided to approach Georgia and I to write it. It’s so exciting and a little nerve wracking to see something I created being put on the stage and shared with others.
Ray said she is “proud these students because they have had the opportunity to see their vision come to life.”