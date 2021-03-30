Wilson Central High School is one of many schools that have been dealing with the affects of the pandemic on its arts programs.
Not only has the pandemic caused shows to be postponed, or filmed and shown online, but also the lack of money because of no live audience has hurt the program financially.
“We lost money on ‘Rumor’s’ (the show filmed and streamed online last fall),” said WCHS theatre teacher Katharine Ray. “I just did that for the students’ benefit, mostly to help them feel ‘normal’ again and give some seniors an opportunity to have a final show in high school. I didn’t expect to make any money on that show.”
Ray said that because of the quarantine, the program lost “everything” on the musical “Chicago,” which was scheduled to be the spring 2020 show.
“So, our department, like many theatres across the country, are really in trouble because of the lack of funding as well as patronage,” Ray said. “School arts programs, especially ones that depend on ticket sales, have been hit the hardest because of the pandemic.
“Our coffers are running dry and it’s like starting a program from the beginning; raising funds, getting kids involved again -- so many are hesitant to be involved because of the virus concerns.”
Ray said that because families have been “hit financially, there are some students who are having to support the family with jobs of their own. But those few who are on stage are here because they really need to be. It’s where they feel ‘normal’ or at home. They light up when they are with each other and make one another’s day a little brighter.”
This spring the theatre program is presenting “Newsies”, the classic musical about the newsboys strike of 1899. The show will run April 8-9 and April 16-18.
The cast for the show is “non-traditional,” Ray said.
“I have always been a non-traditionalist -- best audition and fit for the role gets cast. We have an Asian-American (Jaxson Woo) playing our lead male as well as several other people of color who have key roles in what would have been a mostly white, historically accurate, musical.
“The theatre is for all voices to be heard and we have some pretty amazing voices on stage. It’s one of the strongest casts we’ve had given the circumstances we are in with having lost students to virtual learning and the districts redraw. It’s always a challenging time to be in the arts, but particularly now with the pandemic aftermath it is more so.
“Newsies” will have an in-person audience, but seating is limited, Ray said.
“There’s a very low chance of us making money back on this show,” she said. “We are hoping that we can sell out all six shows and get revenue from online streaming to help buffer the costs and get us into next season when we can get back to more traditional theatre practices and expand our seating without having to accommodate to physical distance measures. Being at approximately 40% capacity for our first in person show will be great, but it will end up hurting our bottom line.”
There will be no tickets sold at the door. All patrons must show their ticket receipt on their phone for entry. There can also be no exchange of tickets due to capacity limits.
Masks will be required for entry and for the duration of the show with no exceptions.
For information, contact rayke@wcschools.com. To purchase tickets, go to tinyurl.com/m65rd48d.