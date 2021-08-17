Today

Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 88F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.