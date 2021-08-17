Wilson County moved closer to 1,000 active COVID-19 cases over the weekend.
Wilson County reported 988 active cases Monday, an increase of 48 active cases from the previous Friday and an increase of 271 cases from Aug. 9. The new cases brought Wilson County’s total to 21,125 cases since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
As of Aug. 16, Wilson County averaged 78.4 new cases reported per day over 14 days from Aug. 2-15. The average for the previous 14 days was 34.6 cases per day.
The county averaged 412 tests per day for the week ending Aug. 8, which yielded an 18.4-percent positivity rate, down slightly from the previous week.
About 44.6 percent of Wilson County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 39.38 percent have received two doses. Wilson County’s vaccination count rose to 118,865 from 116,146 the previous week.
Vanderbilt University Medical Center announced last Friday that its adult hospital and emergency department were “completely full,” and due to constraints on all levels of bed capacity, the hospital would limit elective cases and decline transfer requests from many hospitals.
“Patients we are treating for COVID-19 are all ages, with some in their early to mid-20s being very sick. We continue to see that the majority, more than 90 percent, of those admitted for COVID-19 are unvaccinated and those who are vaccinated are also severely immunocompromised,” Vanderbilt University Medical Center wrote in a statement.
Lee, who said he received the vaccine, encouraged others to make informed decisions and consult their doctors about possibly receiving the vaccine.
“It has been a dependable tool to keep me healthy,” Lee said. “The government will not mandate or require anyone to get a vaccine, but I encourage you to consider it for yourself. It’s widely available, it’s effective and it’s free.”