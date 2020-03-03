Explaining the new sales tax: https://www.wilsonpost.com/explaining-the-new-sales-tax/article_6ab134b4-5dc0-11ea-a50b-9707280dee31.html
On a day in which many Wilson County Schools buildings were damaged by a tornado, county voters gave teachers some good news by approving a sales tax increase which will help to fund salary increases on Tuesday.
About 58 percent of voters were in favor of the increase, which will raise Wilson County’s sales tax from 9.25 percent to 9.75 percent, potentially bringing in $5.2 million for Wilson County to use for teacher salary increases.
With all Wilson County precincts reported, 12,560 residents voted in favor of the increase, while 9,082 (41 percent) voted against the referendum.
“This is a historical moment for our classroom teachers, both Wilson County and LSSD. I don’t remember a time where we have seen such a grassroots effort to support, honor and place high value on our educators,” Wilson County Director of Schools Dr. Donna Wright said. “I can assure our Wilson County tax payers that their investment in our teachers will bring a significant return on that investment as they continue to provide a quality education for each and every student. I am thankful and grateful to the citizens of Wilson County for validating and recognizing our incredible teachers.”
Wilson County Schools spokesperson Bart Barker said “all certified staff, with the exception of assistant principals, principals, coordinators, directors, supervisors, deputy directors and director of schools would receive the raise.”
The Lebanon Special School District will receive approximately $900,000 annually from the increase.
State law maintains that half of sales tax collected in a county must go toward education, while the other half goes to the city or county it was collected.
Lebanon is set to receive about $2.7 million, Mt. Juliet will receive about $2.3 million and Watertown will stand to get about $44,000 a year in additional tax revenues.
Purchases made in Wilson County will increase 5 cents for every $10 spent, or 50 cents on every $100 purchase.
Elected offices
Shelley Thompson Gardner, Public Defender, and Ensley Hagan, General Sessions Div. III Judge, won unopposed races with 11,085, and 11,057 votes respectively.
Michael Collins collected 4,986 (41 percent) of the votes for 15th Judicial Circuit Court Judge, defeating Javin Cripps (27 percent) and Shawn McBrien (31 percent).
Stephen Goodall retained his Assessor of Property seat with 10,080 (83 percent) votes, compared to 1,926 votes for Charles Leeman.
James “Rusty” Keith finished with a 93-vote cushion to defeat Joe Ali Husseini for the Wilson County District 17 seat, 360 to 267.
In the Republican Presidential Primary, President Donald Trump eased to victory collecting 94 percent of votes (12,134), while Joe Biden collected 38 percent of votes (3,403) to capture the Democratic primary in Wilson County.
Overall, 21,839 ballots were cast in Wilson County.