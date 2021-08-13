While millions of people watched the Olympics last Thursday night, three Wilson County women watched to see if they would get a shot at their own Olympic dreams.
Emily Burkett, Lydia Firlotte and Laura Beth Atwood rocked nervously on a couch at the Atwood house with their fingers crossed as selections were read for the USA games of Special Olympics which will be held in Orlando next June.
Each gold medal winner was entered into a lottery-style drawing for the chance to represent Tennessee in the which is held every four years. The Flow will represent Wilson County in Traditional Flag Football.
Burkett’s name was the first to be read.
“I’m in! I’m in!” Burkett shouted while her teammates gave her high-fives. Burkett says bocce is her favorite sport because it’s like bowling, but most importantly because she gets to play it with her sister, Rachel.
As a Unified Sport participant, Burkett partners with an athlete without intellectual disabilities.
After Firlotte and Atwood’s names were read, all three of the teammates began pumping their fists in the air.
“There’s been others that have gone before and now I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh! I’m going!’ ” said Firlotte, who will compete in bowling. “I’m so glad all of us are getting to go.”
The 35-year-old Atwood has been a Special Olympian for 22 years. She’s won so many gold medals in swimming, her favorite event, that she has lost count.
“I honestly don’t know,” she says when asked how many times the top medal has been draped over her neck.
Although the opportunity to win gold on the national level has been a long time coming, Atwood says the thing she looks forward to the most is “making new friends” in Orlando. She may already have a celebration planned there regardless of her event result: the USA Games are scheduled to begin on June 5, which is her 36th birthday.
“It’s just great that they all get to go together,” said Burkett’s mother, Mary Lee, who is a teacher at Elzie Patton Elementary.