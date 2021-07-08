Businesses impacted by a March flood continue to rebound and reopen as city governments not only offer assistance but also look for remedies to flooding issues.
The National Weather Service’s Nashville office reported Lebanon received 7 inches of rain and Mt. Juliet received 6.88 inches of rain in a 24-hour period during the flooding episode.
Floodwaters reached as high as two feet in downtown Lebanon and forced most businesses on the Lebanon Square to close for days, weeks or months.
James Kamer, owner of Harper’s Books on the Lebanon Square, reopened the store in the middle of June after months of repair work.
“We had to strip out all of our flooring. We lost all of our shelving,” said Kamer, who noted industry delays complicated the rebuild.
“That’s one of the big struggles we had was everything was delayed. We tried to get paint and paint was delayed. There always seemed to be a delay.”
Kamer said the community has greatly supported the business since its reopening.
“The community has come out. It’s been good to see everybody. There’s been kind words from everybody that’s walked in,” Kamer said. “It makes me feel good to know people are happy we’re open.”
Calabria Brick Oven Pizzeria, located in Mt. Juliet’s Valley Center, reopened its doors July 5 following the March flood and owner Valon Arifi said the journey over the last three months has been tough.
“Unfortunately, so far everything has had to come out of our pockets. The good thing is the landlord pitched in and changed all the drywall and interiors,” said Arifi, who said he did not have flood insurance for the restaurant. “Overall, within three months with equipment and loss of revenue, we’re about $80,000 lost in the last three months.”
The flood caused businesses and the New Tribe Church to receive about three feet of floodwater, which forced most of them to close or relocate in the weeks and months following the flood.
Arifi said the flood, which he described as the worst the shopping center has endured, couldn’t have occurred at a worse time for the business owners.
“Mentally, it is disappointing because March is the month where a lot of the COVID mandates and everything else was expiring, and people were getting vaccinated,” Arifi said. “We were getting ready to get back to work and back to normal. This happened and it was just like, ‘Alright. What else?’ ”
Both owners pointed to the efforts of city leaders as they continue to analyze and formulate plans to curb flooding.
“The city has been doing a lot of work in the lot behind the store, and that will stop a lot. The last time, we were literally having water running in the back door, as well,” Kamer said. “The work they’ve done back there will channel the water into the alleyway next to us, instead of against the back of the building.”
The Lebanon City Council recently approved the elimination of building permit fees for flood victims in the city and a partnership agreement with the Department of the Army for a Bartons Creek flood risk management project.
“The last time there was threat of flash flooding, they came down and brought loads of sandbags and any merchant could go and get as many as they needed to block off the water,” Kamer said. “Thankfully, we didn’t have any flooding that time, but they seem to be more prepared now. I know it’s a work in progress and this city was built on a creek, so there’s a good chance it will happen at some point in the future again, but it’s good to see they’re taking things seriously.”
Arifi said he’s received support from city leaders throughout the reopening process, particularly Commissioner Scott Hefner, who represents the district.
“He’s done a great job of following up, checking on us and making sure everything is going OK. I’m sure he’s done that with other businesses, as well,” Arifi said.
Mt. Juliet city leaders have explored the creation of a stormwater utility to help maintain waterways and fund necessary infrastructure projects.
“Hopefully, Scott and the rest of the crew at the city will figure something out so we don’t get hit as hard as we did this last time,” Arifi said.