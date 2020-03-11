Wilson County calendar

The Lebanon Police Department’s Citizen’s Police Academy is accepting applications. The academy is scheduled for each Thursday night from 6-8:30 p.m. from March 19-May 7. The Citizen’s Police Academy is open to anyone 18 or older. Go to the Lebanon Police website to complete an application.
The Wilson County Republican Party will host a reception on Saturday, March 14, at 9 a.m. at the Music City Baptist Church, 7104 Lebanon Rd. in Mt. Juliet. Refreshments will be served and learn more about the Wilson County Republican Party’s plans for the 2020 election. For information contact Brad Lytle, Chairman at (607) 738-3592.
The Hermitage will celebrate President Andrew Jackson’s 253rd birthday on Sunday, March 15. Receive half-price general admission for the day. The annual Presidential wreath laying ceremony with the Tennessee National Guard will be held at noon at the President’s Tomb.
Wilson County Library Board Roast of Dorie Mitchell will be held Tuesday, March 24 at 7 p.m. at Castle Heights Elementary School, 1007 N. Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon. Tickets are $35 each or $250 for a table sponsorship. Tickets can be purchased from Dorie Mitchell, a Library Board member or at a Wilson County Public Library. Event benefits libraries in Wilson County. For information contact Alesia Burnley at (615) 444-0632.
Sandra Bass Carter and Family Fundraiser Benefit and Silent Auction will be held March 28 from 3-5 p.m. at Cumberland University’s Baird Chapel. The event is sponsored by the Peyton Road Church of Christ for Sandra, who had a stroke in October, and will be used for her medical expenses. For information contact Evelyn Cason at (615) 202-6425.
Three Clay Workshops will be presented by the Tennessee Artist’s Guild. The first class will be taught by Louis and Christine Colombarini at their Cosmic Clay studio on Saturday, April 4. The second class will be taught by Lee Marshall on Saturday, June 6. The third class will be offered by Susan DeMay on Saturday, Aug. 8. After the workshops each student will have the opportunity to show what they have created at a gallery opening. The cost is $30 per person per workshop. To register, go to www.ticketbud.com or call Tennessee Artist’s Guild Executive Director Vickie Frazier at (615) 697-5066.
The Wilson County Democratic Women meet monthly on the second Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Logans Roadhouse in Providence at Mt. Juliet. For information, call Terri St. Clair at (615) 913-1518 for more information or join us on Facebook.
Cancer Support Group sponsored by Avalon Hospice and Sherry’s Run will be held the third Wednesday of each month at 4 p.m. at the Gibbs Pharmacy Education Center, 1409-A West Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. Patients and caregivers are welcome. For information, call (615) 925-9932.
Tennessee Right to Life works to protect human life through education, advocacy, organization and benevolence. The Wilson County Chapter meetings are the third Tuesday of each month at First Baptist Church, 735 N. Mt. Juliet Rd. in Mt. Juliet beginning at 7 p.m. For information, go to WilsonCountyRightToLife.com.
Legal Help Clinics sponsored by Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands will be held the fourth Thursday of each month at the Lebanon Wilson Chamber of Commerce, 149 Public Square in Lebanon. The clinics will help provide residents with free legal advice, including help in filing pro se (self-represented) divorces. Call 800-238-1443 for information.
To submit items for the calendar, e-mail them to news@wilsonpost.com. The deadline is the Friday prior to publication. Items for the calendar will not be taken over the phone. The Wilson Post reserves the right to reject items deemed not appropriate for the calendar.