In the first six weeks of the fiscal year, Wilson County commissioners have approved spending nearly half of the $13 million available for the year in the county’s Capital Projects fund, but the county’s top financial official says the fund is still in good shape.
Of the already designated $6.3 million, $3 million is obligated to be transferred to the General Debt Service Fund “to replace the pennies we moved from General Debt Service to other funds to pay for the pay plan,” Wilson County Finance Director Aaron Maynard said, leaving approximately $6.7 million in the fund.
The General Debt Service Fund is the fund where all revenues are collected and disbursed to pay all debts of the county except for elementary and middle schools. Elementary and middle schools are accounted for in the Rural Debt Service Fund, Maynard said.
Another big-budget expenditure from the capital projects fund is $1.7 million to complete two WEMA stations in Mt Juliet, Maynard said.
“The $1.7 million will ultimately be paid for with American Rescue Plan funds, so the capital projects fund will be reimbursed,” he said. “There are some other, smaller budgeted expenditures (such as) $270,000 for the county clerk building in Mt Juliet; $150,000 for asphalt and rock at the Ag Center (and others).”
Maynard said that there were no additional expenditures planned from the capital projects fund this year. However, that could change.
“I would say it is unusual to commit this much money for the three projects that were presented right after adopting a budget,” he said.
The money “isn’t really for emergencies,” he said, contradicting Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto’s comments at the commissioners’ August meeting. “It is for constructing or improving facilities that are small enough in dollar amount that we can fund the project without borrowing money. We have been able to use that fund to do a lot of things over the last few years. The birthing barn (known as the Wilson County Agricultural Learning Center) could be one of those is the details can be worked out.”
At the August meeting, Commissioner Lauren Breeze said she had concerns about passing expenditures totaling $2.7 million from the county’s capital projects fund at that meeting.
The commission voted 6-2 in favor of giving $2 million for the Learning Center. Breeze and Commissioner Robert Fields voted ‘no.’
In addition to the Learning Center, HVAC units for the jail and the Archives building and a bulldozer for the landfill on Dump Road were voted upon during the August meeting.
Both the HVAC units ($165,000) and the bulldozer ($570,000) resolutions were approved unanimously.
“Usually, these issues would be dealt with during the budget process,” Maynard said adding that the HVAC units and bulldozer for the landfill were repair/replacement decisions that happened after the budget was adopted.
Maynard noted that the amount “doesn’t take into account the $1.7 million for the WEMA stations being reimbursed with ARP funds. But, if construction slows down in our area, we won’t have as much revenue coming into the fund, so the actual result can be better or worse than budget depending on what actually happens in our local economy.”