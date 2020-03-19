Wilson County churches and nonprofits have joined together to lead the social component of tornado recovery as they formed Recover Lebanon 2020.
First Baptist Church Lebanon pastor David Freeman said the goal of Recover Lebanon 2020 is to equip people with resources and knowledge that will allow them to continue to rebuild their lives following the March 3 tornado that ripped through Wilson County.
“Our goal is to win each day,” said Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto, who praised the efforts of several groups who collectively form Recover Lebanon 2020.
Lebanon Special School District representative Beth Petty said food boxes and gift cards are available for those in need.
“You can expect lots of resources, lots of information and lots of love,” Petty said.
Tom Freeman of the Salvation Army highlighted the difference between disaster response and disaster recovery.
“There is a process that’s involved in dealing with a disaster. A response to a disaster is very much like a sprint,” Freeman said. “City and county, and nonprofits and churches are mobilizing to immediately meet needs and get help. That happens so quickly.”
He said disaster recovery is like a marathon that involves proper planning and expectations.
“It’s so important that we, as a city and a community, really set our expectations correctly. There’s a process that I don’t think any of us here have the power to hit fast forward on,” he said. “The best way to get over it is community. It’s being together. The science and data show that communities that recover the quickest are communities that are connected. I think that sets us up in a really good place here in Lebanon and Wilson County.”
Rebecca Dixon of First United Methodist Church said many churches in the area have opened their doors to help those in need following the tornado, and would continue to do so, as they are called to love and serve neighbors.
“Many times, this love is illustrated through the act of listening. We recognize this will be a long road to recovery and that there has not only been physical trauma, but there’s been emotional trauma. We are working together to ensure that everyone — youngest of children to the oldest of adults — can find a place they can share and find community and hope,” Dixon said. “In our churches throughout the community, our pastors and their staff will be here to listen through the long haul.”