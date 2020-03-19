Several Wilson County churches have cancelled worship services within their buildings as Gov. Bill Lee urged churches to consider alternative ways to worship.
Last Friday, Lee urged congregations and religious groups to consider alternatives to traditional services by utilizing online streaming, pre-recorded messages and other electronic means.
“COVID-19 is an evolving situation, but we urge vulnerable populations, including those over age 60 and with chronic medical conditions to limit participation in mass gatherings and to take extra precautions for personal well-being like increased hand-washing,” Lee said.
Lee also discouraged Tennesseans from holding or participating in events with more than 250 people.
Many church leaders took Lee’s directive and cancelled services for March 15 and March 22.
“After reading the release from Governor Bill Lee this morning asking groups not to meet this weekend and consulting with our chairman of deacons Eugene McGee, we are canceling all services [Sunday]. I will be providing a message … for anyone who can watch online,” Immanuel Baptist Church associate pastor Jeff Pratt said.
“Please know that the decision to not meet together at our building was not made lightly. It was made being mindful of Brother X who is in his 70s and is at a higher risk. As we made this choice, we thought about Sister Y who appears young and healthy but has an auto-immune disease that makes her far more susceptible to sickness. The decision was made looking at Baby Z, knowing we want to do everything we can to help that precious baby to continue to be healthy and strong,” said Danny Camp of College Hills Church of Christ in Lebanon. “After much discussion among the elders and ministers, prayerfully asking God for wisdom and discernment, we believe He has led us to this decision and to do what we can to protect those who are most vulnerable.”
The Journey Church pastor Erik Reed said church leaders met for several hours for numerous days to prepare for the anticipated recommendation from Lee.
“Ultimately, it wasn’t fear or worry that drove this decision. We are not people of fear as Christians; however, we are people with a mandate to love our flock, protect our flock as shepherds and elders. We’re also mandated to love our neighbor. We are also committed to loving and caring for our community,” Reed said. “All of those factors combined are what governed the decision to ultimately cancel services. It was a hard decision. It was not made lightly.”
Pickett Rucker United Methodist Church pastor Michael Ruttlen said church leaders would respond to prayer requests and other concerns or needs of anyone who notifies the church office.
“While we may be staying close to home a little more these days, we encourage you to connect with family or those around you who may be particularly isolated at this time. Phone calls, texts, emails and FaceTime, Skype or other technology can enable us to stay in community and continue to care for one another,” Ruttlen said.
“Providence Church has one of the largest public gatherings every week in Wilson County. We will be working with our community to keep people safe. While we’re practicing social distancing, we will not practice spiritual distancing,” Providence United Methodist Church pastor Jacob Armstrong said.