Wilson County recently opened a new location for the county clerk’s office in Mt. Juliet that provides significantly more parking and a larger space for customers to renew tags and conduct other official county business.
The new location is at 10905 Lebanon Rd., the former Green Hill Women’s Club building near the Mt. Juliet League Park baseball and softball fields on Lebanon Road near N. Mt. Juliet Road.
Hours are Monday through Thursday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
“We got the certificate of occupancy and closed down the office near Mt. Juliet City Hall July 21 and moved into the new space the next day,” Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said.
For years the tiny building next to Mt. Juliet City Hall was utilized by the Wilson County Clerk as a satellite location to provide a place for residents in the western part of the county to obtain car and boat registrations and renewals. He said the West Wilson Utility District allowed the county to use the small building the past 17 years for a payment of $1 a year.
Wilson County Clerk Jim Goodall said about 70,000 people utilize services there annually. There simply was not enough room to accommodate people there.
“Already the new location is doing a wonderful job,” Goodall said. “We have tripled the parking and nearly that in office space.”
According to Hutto, Wilson County commissioners approved a resolution to take $330,000 from the capital projects fund and move it to the county clerk to purchase the Green Hill Women’s Club facility. The county put $150,000 down for the building and $180,000 toward renovations.
There are two floors to the space with the bottom floor for storage. Goodall said this new location will provide the same services as the former location. There are nine full time employees at this location.
The county is exploring how to utilize the smaller building.