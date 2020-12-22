The Wilson County Commission approved a $43.5 million bond Monday night that will go toward the Wilson County Jail expansion and the construction of two Wilson County Emergency Management Agency stations in Mt. Juliet.
About $39.5 million of the bond will be used for the heavily discussed jail expansion planned on the 6.12-acre property next to the current Wilson County Criminal Justice Center on East High Street.
Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan said the addition would alleviate some crowding issues in the 460-bed facility.
Wilson County purchased the property from Highland Heights Church of Christ for $3.35 million, which will be paid in three yearly payments. Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said the property could hold a multi-level judicial center that would allow for more modern and secure buildings.
The remaining $4 million will go toward the construction of two WEMA stations in Mt. Juliet after Hutto explored the possibility of cutting ties with Mt. Juliet.
WEMA currently shares space with the Fire Department of Mt. Juliet at its Providence and Station 3 — located on East Hill Drive — locations, which are owned by Mt. Juliet. The agency provided fire protection for Mt. Juliet prior to the Fire Department of Mt. Juliet’s creation in 2014.
Hutto explained the situation to commissioners during a recent budget committee meeting He said that the relationship between Mt. Juliet evolved from the county paying $300,000 a year in utility bills for Station 3 starting in 2015 to Mt. Juliet leaders seeking $50,000 to $70,000 a year in rent from Wilson County over the next three years after Wilson County transferred the utility bills to Mt. Juliet in the 2016-2017 fiscal year.
Hutto noted although the utility bill was in the City of Mt. Juliet’s name, Wilson County continued to pay the $300,000 bill via checks to Mt. Juliet.
One station would be located on Clemmons Road near Station 3, and the county would move personnel and equipment into the new station that is currently at Station 3.
The second station would be built on Central Pike and the current landowners are considering donating the land for a possible tax write-off, according to Hutto. Hutto said the county would move an ambulance and two personnel from the Providence station into the Central Pike station.
Hutto said the county would need to purchase a fire truck and move two more personnel into the Central Pike station in about a year once construction of the truck and building nears conclusion.