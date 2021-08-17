The Wilson County Commission approved seven new fulltime and two part-time education positions for Wilson County Schools and funding to complete audio and visual improvements for the county local access TV channel during its monthly meeting Monday at the Wilson County Courthouse.
The commission approved a Wilson County Schools request to add three teacher positions, one educational assistant position, one counselor position, two part-time translator positions and two Exceptional Education inclusion teachers due to the district’s enrollment growth this year.
Wilson County Schools Director Jeff Luttrell said the district’s enrollment on Aug. 13 was 19,702 for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. Luttrell noted the district added about 15 students Monday prior to the Wilson County Commission meeting.
“Last month, I told you that would settle. It’s not settling. It just continues to rise,” said Luttrell, who said district officials expected a daily enrollment increase for about the first 10 days of the new school year.
“That’s 1,108 students more than we had on Day 7 of 2020. That’s 1,177 students more from where we ended the year,” said Luttrell, who said he believed the current enrollment could be the largest in Wilson County Schools history.
Wilson County Schools will fund the additional positions through an unexpected increase in sales tax revenues.
Commissioners also approved funds to complete a Wilson County Television project that will bring ceiling and wall-mounted cameras to the Wilson County Commission meeting room.
The budget amendment for $2,803 will cover the remaining amount for the project, which was placed out for bid earlier this year.
Wilson County Television expanded its coverage into Mt. Juliet earlier this year after TDS Telecom designated a television channel – TDS channel 1007 — for the PEG channel.
Wilson County Television provides live coverage of Wilson County Commission meetings, Mt. Juliet Commission and planning meetings, taped broadcasts of the Wilson County Board of Education meetings and work sessions, and meetings of several other Lebanon boards and committees.