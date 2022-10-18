The Wilson County Commission received a report at its regular monthly meeting Monday night listing 82 arrests of Wilson County Schools students by School Resource Officers in August.
There were 82 students arrested in August, according to WCSO spokesman Captain Scott Moore, who is also over the SRO program. There were three arrests of middle school students, and 79 high school students were arrested, according to the report.
There were 15 students arrested in August of 2021.
According to Moore, there were 42 arrests for tobacco or vaping, 17 for disorderly conduct, nine drug arrests, three assaults, one theft, one possession of a weapon (a knife) and nine categorized as “other.” Not all of those who were arrested were taken to Youth Services, Moore said.
“Any citation that is issued, whether the juvenile was given a citation or transported to Youth Services, is considered an arrest,” Moore said. “To my knowledge, the possession with a weapon is the only felony.”
“Our administrators and School Resource Officers are very proactive in making sure that our schools are safe and that students are complying with the district’s Student Code of Conduct policies,” WCS Director Jeff Luttrell said in a statement emailed from the WCS office. “The majority of these infractions from the August report included tobacco use and disorderly conduct, and when compared to last August, we’ve seen a substantial increase in those citations among high school students.
“In comparison to last August, we were in school fewer days overall due to the start date and COVID disruptions. We also have more students in our high schools compared to last school year. Nonetheless, we’ll continue to be extremely vigilant in regards to safety and safe health within our schools, and support all of our administrators and SROs in the handling of these matters. We also remind families to have conversations with their students about potential consequences that can arise when Code of Conduct violations occur.”
The majority of students arrested will go through Juvenile Court, while some will go in front of Teen Court, Moore said.
The law enforcement report was approved by the commission, 24-0. Commissioner Robert Fields was absent from the meeting.
The commissioners also approved budget amendments for district school projects.
A total of $3.7 million was approved as part of the planned renovation of Mt. Juliet Middle School. Among the items to be renovated are the HVAC ducts in the library and cafeteria, the report stated.
The renovation of basement classrooms at Watertown Middle School, not including paint, will cost $40,452, the report stated.
The Watertown Middle football stadium demolition quote is $137,863, according to the report. The demolition process will require a bid for the cost, and it will not include replacement seating.
The moving of 10 portable classrooms from Stoner Creek Elementary School to an unnamed school or schools will cost approximately $20,000 per unit. That includes breakdown, relocation and set-up. The total cost is more than $207,000.
The amendment measure passed 24-0.
The commission also heard about noise complaints within the county, the majority of which might be caused by a church near Mt. Juliet that was not named by the commissioners. Of 41 noise complaints in September, 22 were made against the church, the commissioners were told.
“I live five miles away and I can hear the music,” said Commissioner Bobby Franklin, who represents part of Mt. Juliet.
Law enforcement committee chairman Mike Kurtz said the committee has talked about creating a noise ordinance which will be voted on by the entire commission.