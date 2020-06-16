The Wilson County Commission unanimously approved the fiscal year 2020-2021 budget Monday, as well as the annual property tax rate, which went unchanged.
Wilson County Finance Director Aaron Maynard said the budget, which he called conservative, is driven by actual figures from the end of the 2019-2020 budget combined with potential shortfalls due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county property tax rate, which accompanies the annual budget, went unchanged and remains at $2.5189.
Maynard said he estimated Wilson County would finish the 2019-2020 fiscal year $1.4 million in the good, and predicted using about $1.3 million for the 2020-2021 fiscal year to cover the nearly $300 million budget.
Maynard said using the $1.3 million would leave the general fund with around $10 million.
Within the budget, Maynard used a 95 percent collection rate on property tax instead of 97 percent, which equals about $1 million.
Maynard also budgeted a 25 percent reduction in hotel-motel tax revenues and a 23 percent reduction in business tax revenues, while estimating that building permit collections would be the same for the next fiscal year.
He said the only budgeted increase in expenditures is mandatory increases for elected officials due to longevity, while there are no budgeted decreases for departments. Maynard said he received contingency plans with reductions from departments, which he said, for now, he does not foresee using.
Maynard said the debt service fund has a balance of about $28 million, with a debt obligation next year of about $17 million. That figure includes a one-time payment of $1.9 million that the county agreed to pay to help balance the Wilson County Schools budget, Maynard said.
Maynard said he estimated a transfer of about $431,000 to the Ag Center to balance the budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, mainly due to the projected decrease in hotel-motel tax revenues and reduction of events, including the Wilson County Fair.
Commissioner Jerry McFarland was absent from Monday’s meeting.