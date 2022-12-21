The rezoning of approximately 61 acres along Lone Oak Drive in Lebanon was denied during the Wilson County Commissioners’ monthly meeting on Dec. 19.
The land is zoned R-1 (rural residential) and landowner Frank Lannom requested the zoning be C-4 (Planned Commercial). Lannom, who co-signed the reasoning request along with Joe Haddix with Civil Site Design, planned to build warehouses on the acreage.
The property is located at 2525 Lone Oak Dr. and is located near the intersection of Interstate 840 and Couchville Pike.
In the public hearing prior to the rezoning vote, nearly a dozen citizens spoke about the rezoning. Most of the comments opposed the rezoning, citing traffic problems that already exist.
The measure was approved by the Planning Commission prior to being brought to the full commission.
The final vote to deny the request was 19-4-2, with commissioners Bobby Franklin, Diane Weathers, Justin Smith and John Gentry voting “no.” Commissioners Rick Brown and Chad Bernard were absent.
The issue might not be done at this point, according to Wilson Country Director of Development Services Tom Brashear.
“The owner of the property can re-request or request rezoning to a different zoning at any time so long as they meet the submittal deadlines for a particular planning commission agenda, apply and pay associated fees for a rezoning request and/or land use plan amendment,” Brashear said.
There is no limit on the number of appeals, Brasher said.
In other business, the commission approved a resolution honoring Youssef “Joe” Ali Huessin for his service to Wilson County.
He was appointed to the Wilson County Commission following the death of commissioner Gary Keith. However, he did not get elected for a full-term this year.