The rezoning of approximately 61 acres along Lone Oak Drive in Lebanon was denied during the Wilson County Commissioners’ monthly meeting on Dec. 19.

The land is zoned R-1 (rural residential) and landowner Frank Lannom requested the zoning be C-4 (Planned Commercial). Lannom, who co-signed the reasoning request along with Joe Haddix with Civil Site Design, planned to build warehouses on the acreage.