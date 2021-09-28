Wilson County is among Tennessee counties that are experiencing a decline in new COVID-19 cases as the county dipped below 1,000 active cases as of Monday.
Tennessee’s new cases of COVID-19 averaged 2,915 cases from Sept. 20-26, a sharp decline from the state’s new case average of 6,670 from Sept. 7-13.
Wilson County’s average followed the statewide trend as the county reported 78 new cases reported per day from Sept. 13-26, down from the previous 14-day average of 144.7 new cases per day.
The county’s COVID-19 testing positivity rate has also declined over the month.
The county’s positivity rate over the last seven days averaged 15.3 percent. The county’s most recent peak for positive rates was Sept. 3 when the county saw 30 percent of tests confirm positive cases.
Wilson County reported 912 active cases Monday, which represents less than 1 percent of the county’s total population. The county added 33 new cases over the weekend.
The county also reported 312 deaths.
About 50 percent of Wilson County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 44.5 percent are fully vaccinated. Wilson County’s vaccination count rose to 135,749.
Vanderbilt University Medical Center continued to see proportional differences among hospitalized patients, although its total hospitalizations have declined. Hospital personnel reported 144 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Saturday across its campuses, including Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Of the 144 hospitalized, 127 – about 88 percent — were unvaccinated. The hospital reported 39 patients were in its intensive care unit and 19 needed to be ventilated.
The hospital is also administering third dose COVID-19 shots to immunocompromised patients as approved by the FDA. Hospital leaders have not announced plans to begin administering boosters widespread.
The Wilson County Health Department continues to utilize College Hills Church of Christ, located at 1410 Leeville Pike in Lebanon, as its testing and vaccination site.
Drive-thru testing will be available Monday through Friday from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccines will be available Monday through Friday from 12:30-4 p.m. Both COVID-19 testing and vaccinations are free, and no appointment is necessary.